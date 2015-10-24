What To Eat For Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner If You're Trying To Go Gluten-Free

As private chef, I spend most of my days cooking for other people and rarely have time to sit down and eat a meal myself.

On my days off I like to keep it simple, but I still treat myself to some delicious food. The key is to create quick, healthy, and delicious chef-inspired meals for myself while I'm on the go. In the video below, I walk you through what a typical day looks like for me.

