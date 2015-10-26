10 Reasons Everyone Should Lift Weights

I'm a personal trainer, and when I begin with new female clients, I always start them on a weight-lifting routine. Yet I always hear the same complaints: "Only men should weight-lift!" or "I don't want to get big!"

I squash these myths as soon as I hear them. There are countless benefits to a weigh-lifting regimen, and it's something men and women should work into their training schedule. Here are 10 reasons why I think everyone should pick up some weights: