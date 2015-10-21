mindbodygreen

Close banner

I Gave Up Driving Three Years Ago. Here's How It's Changed My Life

Sacha Stewart
Written by Sacha Stewart
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 21, 2015

Ever since first arriving in Copenhagen, Denmark, three years ago, I've been hooked on the city's thriving bicycle culture.

I Gave Up Driving Three Years Ago. Here's How It's Changed My Life

Coming from Australia, where hopping in the car just to go to the corner store wasn't unheard of, I hadn't been on a bike since I was a teenager, and I was initially terrified to jump on one again.

But biking has become my way of being, and I can count the number of times I've driven though Copenhagen on one hand. Even though I will be in the city for only a short time longer, I know that cycling is a lifestyle that I will take with me far into the future.

Here are seven amazing benefits of being on two wheels — I hope they tempt you to ride a bike on your next commute:

1. Biking is therapy.

Riding raises serotonin levels, and just 15 minutes on a bike can raise energy and vitality. Its effect on the brain is similar to that of antidepressants, and it activates your endorphins for a natural high.

2. It's great exercise.

Jumping on a bike contributes to our overall health and well-being. If you're looking to lose weight, biking is a simple way to add some extra exercise to your daily routine. I have a 15-minute biking commute to and from work, but that's an extra 30 minutes of exercise each weekday! Cycling also doesn't have to have much wear and tear on the body, so kids and adults of all ages can enjoy it.

3. It's environmentally friendly.

Cars are pollution factories. Aside from their toxic batteries and motor oil, a vehicle's manufacturing creates several tons of waste. Cars emit a cocktail of exhaust gases that is harmful to our bodies and our planet, whereas bikes are pretty risk-free environmentally. They also help reduce pesky noise pollution.

4. It's cheap.

No high insurance, no rising gas prices, no expensive repairs or even public transportation costs. Once you've made the initial purchase, bikes are free except for a few tiny maintenance tweaks every now and then.

5. It's quick and efficient.

Biking is often faster than walking, public transport, and even driving in some cases. It's easy to reroute your bike if need be in a crowded city or during rush-hour traffic. Not to mention, cyclists don't need to look for parking spots. Parking bikes is easy and free!

6. It's a fashion statement.

Cycling has become a "cool" activity, and there's no need to lose your sense of fashion just because you get about on a bike. You can wear your everyday clothes on your two-wheeled commutes. — I've even been known to ride my bike in heels on evenings out. I have also ridden through rain, wind, and snow — as the Scandinavians like to say, "there is no bad weather, just bad clothes." If you invest in a few good pieces, it's incredible how protected from the elements and warm you can stay.

7. It's an instant happiness boost.

I have fun on my bike, and it brings me an immense amount of joy. I notice things that I wouldn't if I was zooming by in a car, and an incredible sense of peace and calmness often comes over me when I'm out in the fresh air. Daily bike trips contribute to my overall happiness, and I'm confident they can add to yours too.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Sacha Stewart
Sacha Stewart
Sacha is a wellness and personal development coach at Live. Love. Thrive. Certified professionally from Wellcoaches and the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, she is passionate about...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Oils, Serums, Toners + Treatments — Here's Exactly How To Layer Your Skin Care Products

Lindsay Kellner
Oils, Serums, Toners + Treatments — Here's Exactly How To Layer Your Skin Care Products

5 Ways You Can Help The Environment In The Next Hour—Without Leaving Your Desk

Emma Loewe
5 Ways You Can Help The Environment In The Next Hour—Without Leaving Your Desk
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III

Shawn Radcliffe
Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-22145/i-gave-up-driving-three-years-ago-heres-how-its-changed-my-life.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!