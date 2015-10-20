A 1-Day Juice & Smoothie Reset

By focusing on clean, gentle, easy-to-digest and fantastically healthy juices, blends, meals, and snacks for a full day, we give our bodies a break from dealing with harsh processed foods or otherwise problematic ingredients. We soak in replenishing vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, and enzymes and our bodies respond with gratitude.

Keep in mind: The point here is to restore, not restrict. You won’t be going hungry during this reset; you’ll be loading up on the good stuff and flooding your body with nutrients via a fresh juice, satisfying smoothie, whole-food meals, and a decadent nut milk.

Using recipes from my newly released book, Crazy Sexy Juice, I’ve outlined a day’s worth of healthy beverages for a one-day reset exclusively for mindbodygreen readers — add snacks and meals as you see fit (ideas below). Give it a try and let me know how it goes!

Notes and Guidelines:

1. Upon rising, have warm water with ginger and a squeeze of lemon. Also remember to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

2. Lay off stimulating substances like coffee and alcohol for the day (herbal tea or green tea are great).

3. Take a break from gluten and animal products, especially dairy.

4. Include nourishing whole foods for meals and snacks between drinks — no processed junk (but no starving either!). Some ideas: