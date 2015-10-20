A 1-Day Juice & Smoothie Reset
We all need to hit the reset button from time to time. Our healthy eating habits get away from us, and we realize we’re becoming more and more lax about our food choices, to the point where we can rationalize organic cookies as a healthy option ... for dinner. (Hey, I’ve been there.)
While a lengthy, complex dietary cleanup plan can be wonderful, it’s not always possible to work one into your schedule. However, we can all commit to one day: one day of super-clean, super-nourishing beverages, snacks, and meals that will kick-start our feel-great-again goals.
You’ll be loading up on the good stuff and flooding your body with nutrients.
By focusing on clean, gentle, easy-to-digest and fantastically healthy juices, blends, meals, and snacks for a full day, we give our bodies a break from dealing with harsh processed foods or otherwise problematic ingredients. We soak in replenishing vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, and enzymes and our bodies respond with gratitude.
Keep in mind: The point here is to restore, not restrict. You won’t be going hungry during this reset; you’ll be loading up on the good stuff and flooding your body with nutrients via a fresh juice, satisfying smoothie, whole-food meals, and a decadent nut milk.
Using recipes from my newly released book, Crazy Sexy Juice, I’ve outlined a day’s worth of healthy beverages for a one-day reset exclusively for mindbodygreen readers — add snacks and meals as you see fit (ideas below). Give it a try and let me know how it goes!
Notes and Guidelines:
1. Upon rising, have warm water with ginger and a squeeze of lemon. Also remember to drink plenty of water throughout the day.
2. Lay off stimulating substances like coffee and alcohol for the day (herbal tea or green tea are great).
3. Take a break from gluten and animal products, especially dairy.
4. Include nourishing whole foods for meals and snacks between drinks — no processed junk (but no starving either!). Some ideas:
- lentils
- nut paté
- hummus
- gluten-free grains like quinoa
- homemade trail mix with Brazil nuts, walnuts, cashews, and goji berries
5. Try to make time for a bit of meditation, some exercise you enjoy, reflecting on your experience — or all three! To truly restore, we need to take care of our whole selves: mind, body, and spirit.
6. Enjoy!
Morning Juice: Classic Green Lemonade
Green lemonade is the Cadillac of juicing recipes. This is my take on the beloved classic. The juice is a little sweet (thanks to the apple) and a little spicy (gracias to the ginger).
The natural bitterness of leafy greens is cut by a bright squeeze of lemon. You can use almost any type of leafy green in place of chard or kale. Romaine, baby spinach, collard, bok choy, broccoli — you name it! In fact, I love adding broccoli stems to this recipe. Get creative. This juice is a perfect vehicle for all of your greenest fridge scraps.
Makes 2 servings (16 to 20 ounces)
Ingredients
- 2 stalks celery
- 1 small cucumber
- 1 apple, cored and seeded
- 1-inch piece ginger, peeled
- 3 leaves Swiss chard or kale
- ½ lemon, peeled
Preparation
1. Wash and prep all ingredients.
2. Juice all ingredients.
Midday Blend: Easygoing Green Smoothie
The name says it all. This green smoothie is easy to love. It’s also super-hydrating, thanks to the addition of coconut water, and it's chock-full of healthy fats from the avocado.
The more avocado you add, the thicker the texture will be, so feel free to add up to half of a Hass avocado if you’d like something a little thicker.
Makes 2 servings (16 to 20 ounces)
Ingredients
- 1 large banana, frozen
- 1 cup mango cubes, frozen
- 2 cups fresh coconut water
- ¼ Hass avocado
- ¼ cup curly parsley, stems and leaves, tightly packed
- 1 cup kale, leaves only, tightly packed
Preparation
1. Wash and prep all ingredients.
2. Blend and serve.
After-Dinner (Healthy) Treat: Cashew Chai Milk
“Get your chai on!” as Oprah would say. This recipe is sweet, spicy, and all-around divine. It’s wonderful blended up with fresh banana and greens, and it also pairs well with tropical fruits.
For a creamy evening treat, warm a cup over the stovetop, sprinkle with cinnamon, and sip to your heart’s content.
Makes 3¾ cups
Ingredients
- 1 cup raw cashews, soaked for 2 hours, rinsed, and drained
- ½-inch piece ginger, peeled
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon cardamom
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 to 3 tablespoons maple syrup (feel free to adjust sweetness)
- 3¼ cups water
Preparation
In a high-speed blender, blend all ingredients till creamy and smooth. Store in an airtight container for up to three days in the fridge.
Want more info (or recipes!)? I created 100-plus simple and delicious juice, smoothie, and nut milk elixirs for my new book, Crazy Sexy Juice. It’s packed with an array of taste-bud-tickling, super-satisfying, deeply nourishing beverages ready to super-charge your health.
