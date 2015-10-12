7 Ways The Libra New Moon Can Help You Find Balance

Pause, reflect, recalibrate. We’ve reached the halfway mark of the annual horoscope cycle with the new moon in Libra, the zodiac’s midpoint sign. It’s time to look over one shoulder, and also to look ahead—to measure progress using the Libran gift of judgment, and to craft a thoughtful plan going forward.

This year’s Libra new moon will be opposite disruptive Uranus, the planet of sudden changes, which is in fiery Aries. The legendary calm and measured moves of Libra could be harder to come by—Uranus can send our scales swinging wildly! The silver lining: We won’t slip easily into complacency, as Uranus forces us to consider new options we might not have otherwise considered.

Libra is symbolized by the scales, but it’s more than just balancing two opposing forces. It’s taking the time to weigh options, to step back from “doing” mode, and observe the whole vista before making a move. Libras get a bad rap as procrastinators (and if you’ve ever waited for one to show up, it’s not entirely undeserved). Yet, the refusal to rush lets Libra savor the moment—a skill we’ve largely forgotten in this rushed world.

This week’s Libra new moon is our cosmic call to take a more considerate approach. If you’re negotiating a deal, look at all sides, instead of just grasping for what you want (or caving to their strong-arming tactics). Strive for greater mutuality with the people in your life (think: interdependence, not codependence). Spread a little of that old Libra “peace, love and harmony” around. Add more beauty to your life. The Libra new moon reminds us to slow down, check in and think before we act. Here are some practical rituals for the Libra new moon:

1. Rotate your “crops.”

Libra is the first autumn zodiac sign, marking the start of fall and harvest season. Take stock of what you’ve been working on, and of where you’ve put your energy since the spring. Do you like what’s growing in your metaphorical garden? If you were hoping for apples and you got squash, retrace your steps. Yep, it was you who planted those squash seeds, wasn’t it? Identify where that happened, deal with it, and correct your course. If you’ve kept a calendar, literally peruse the weeks and see where you’ve been spending your time and energy. That can be incredibly telling.

If you wanted more money in the bank and it’s not there, or you hoped to move but you’re still staring at the same cracked walls, look where you spent your time. Did you get consumed by menial tasks or sidetracked by personal drama? Untangle yourself from anything that doesn’t bear the fruit you’re craving. Then be super-intentional about what you take on from here.

2. Just say “maybe.”

Feeling pressured to make a decision? Refuse to cave. At the Libra new moon, it’s okay to wait and see. If you’re applying the heat to someone else, simmer down. “No” just means “no for now.” Sometimes, when a “no” is heard and honored, it can turn into a “yes” down the line. Let go of all agendas today.

3. Find your go-to look.

Style can be stressful when you're busy, and dressing up can even feel like another part-time job. That extra hour of matching, accessorizing, makeup application and blow-drying can be a real weight on an already overloaded schedule.

Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of art, beauty and sensuality. The Libra new moon reminds us that taking time to adorn yourself can be pleasurable, even a ritual escape from all the intense, achievement-focused energy of the day. It may seem frivolous when you’re driving kids to practice, cramming for finals, or hammering away at a massive deadline. But the Libra new moon insists that you’re worth the extra time! And that’s the real Libra gift: prioritizing something that feels good, but isn’t attached to an agenda (like making money or completing a task).

Are time challenges making you style-strained? Our friend and life coach Lois Barth suggests creating a “uniform”—a simple, go-to combo—to cut down stress when you face your closet. Like: structured top, skinny jeans, boots…GO! Or: scoop-neck shirt, leggings, flats, colorful bag, DONE.

At the Libra new moon, give yourself a little style overhaul. Enlist a fashion-savvy friend to help. What can you toss or donate? If need be, pull your whole wardrobe out, lay it on the bed, and assess. Libra knows best: when you look good, you feel good. You carry yourself with more confidence and your energy attracts opportunity. You communicate your personality to the world through your style. And (yikes) science shows that people make their first impressions of you visually, within the first 60 seconds of meeting. Maybe it’s worth the extra time after all.

4. Awaken your inner diplomat.

Libra rules the zodiac’s seventh house of committed partnerships. It’s all about balancing between “me” and “we,” and finding terms that work for everyone. The Libra new moon gifts us with diplomacy, so we can truly step in the other person’s shoes to understand his/her needs.

This week, we need to hash things out, be great listeners, and to create a win-win wherever we can. There are your needs, the other person’s needs, and also the greater needs of the relationship, which is like a third entity. Lay those all out on the table and assess. Just know your limits. Sometimes, trying to please everyone can mean pleasing no one.

5. Reboot your relationships.

The Libra new moon hits the cosmic refresh button in the realm of relationships. Even the single-and-loving-it types may feel a sudden urge to merge, or at least to find a little more companionship in their lives. Lay down your swords and put a stop to the lovers’ quarrels. This new moon helps us compromise, cooperate and co-create. This may require some outside support like a mediator, coach or couple’s therapist, but finding that middle ground is the name of the game. Are we effectively sending out signals when we want our partners to pay attention to us?

John Gottman, author of The Relationship Cure, did extensive research on what he calls “bids for connection,” the verbal and non-verbal cues we send out to our partners in a desire to connect and keep the relationship flowing along. Our ability to communicate our desires and needs in a loving way is essential to a healthy relationship. According to Gottman, happy couples will place their “bids” up to 100 times in a ten-minute span. Take his quiz to find out where you lie on the bidding spectrum and where you might need to make some adjustments.

6. Beautify.

Venus, the ultimate love goddess and aesthete, rules the skies this week. Beautify something, even if it’s a tiny touch. Bring flowers. Get the better bottle of wine. Buy that ring from a street vendor. Paint. Arrange an eye-pleasing tablescape on your desk. Pretty takes you far now!

7. Strike a (yoga) pose.

When your mind is all over the map, use your body to bring back the balance. Do a few sun salutations or head to a class where you can work it all out on the mat. Here are five yoga moves to help you de-stress. Although they were originally suggested during Mercury retrograde, they can come in handy anytime you're seeking a dose of Libran calm.