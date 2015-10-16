9 Of The Hardest Workouts You'll Ever Try

In New York City, it seems like a new fitness studio pops up every week. Each new workout is focused on an innovative way to kick your butt. There are trampoline workouts, prison-style bootcamps, treadmill-only studios, and so much more.

It would take you weeks to try all of the killer workouts out there today, so we're making it easy for you. We've compiled a list of nine of the hardest workouts in NYC right now — and ranked them on their level of difficulty. One being the easiest, nine being so brutal you won't be able to get out of bed the next day. Check 'em out!