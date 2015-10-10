7 Habits That Helped Me Lose 22 Pounds & Keep It Off

The first time I reached my goal weight after struggling with my body for years, I was stoked. I thought to myself, So all it takes is to eat less and exercise like crazy, huh? Sweet. But the excess weight didn’t stay off for very long.

Just over a year later, the circumstances of my life changed — I was sitting at a desk for more than eight hours a day, struggling with stress, and found my motivation to eat healthfully and exercise waning. My weight started to creep back up, and five years later, I found myself back at square one.

I had become one those constant dieters who regains the weight they lost. I knew that something had to change, so I set out to master the habits that I’ve developed to help me lose 22 pounds and keep it off for almost six years now: