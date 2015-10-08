A Killer Ab Workout You Can Do In Your Living Room

1. Legs Up

Lie on your back and straighten your legs toward the ceiling. Place your hands behind your head and exhale as you lift your shoulders and head off the ground. Lower with control until shoulders are just above the ground, then repeat for 20-40 reps.

2. Boxer Circles

On your back, bend knees and place feet flat on the floor. Place your hands behind your head, anchor those feet, lower body as you lift shoulders off the ground and begin circling with the upper body. Continue circling in the same direction for 10-20 reps, then perform circles in the opposite direction.

3. Double Crunch

On your back, place hands behind head, take feet off the ground, and bend knees. Exhale as you curl your tailbone up off the ground and lift your shoulders off the ground simultaneously. Lower with control. Leave the lower body on the ground if you have any back issues. Perform 20-40 reps.

4. Old-Fashioned Bicycle

On your back place hands behind head, elbows wide, and extend right leg as you twist the right elbow toward the left knee. “Pedal” your feet from side to side, maintaining good form and steady breath; don’t pull on the neck. Perform 20-40 reps.

These are simple, quick moves that you can do right at home or anywhere. Repeat the entire sequence a few times or do a few rounds throughout the day.

Here are a few more workout routines if you'd like to keep going: