11 Tasty + Plant-Based Ways To Celebrate National Taco Day

Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor By Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute. She is the author of two cookbooks: The New Nourishing and The New Porridge.

Happy National Taco Day!

We've put together a list of totally tasty, original and vegetable-packed tacos to satisfy all your tortilla and guacamole-filled cravings. Click below each photo to get the recipe.

1. Beer-Battered Tofu Tacos With Chipotle Aioli

Photo courtesy of 40 Aprons

Tofu gets the Baja treatment in these vegan tacos. Get the recipe.

2. Sweet Potato + Black Bean Tacos With Avocado-Pepita Dip

Photo courtesy of Cookie + Katie

Sweet potatoes and black beans just belong together. Get the recipe.

3. Loaded Guacamole Vegetarian Tacos

Photo courtesy of Soup Addict

Because all we really want to do is just eat a bunch of guacamole. Get the recipe.

4. Oyster Mushroom + Cauliflower Tacos

Charred cauliflower and sauteed mushrooms never looked so good.

5. Funky Green Tacos

Photo courtesy of Earthy Feast

Fresh herbs and poblano peppers give these tacos their funky (and delicious) green edge. Get the recipe.

6. Roasted Root Vegetable Fajitas

Photo courtesy of With Food + Love

Technically not tacos, but fajitas with hearty roasted root vegetables just make sense. Get the recipe.

7. Crispy Zucchini Tacos With Cherry Pepper Crema

Photo courtesy of How Sweet It Is

Go the extra mile and make these crispy panko-crusted zucchini wedges for your tacos. Get the recipe.

8. BBQ Cauliflower + Chickpea Tacos

Photo courtesy of Oh My Veggies

A BBQ rub gives these tacos a classic smoky flavor. Get the recipe.

9. Crisp Kale + Brussels Sprout Tacos With Avocado + White Bean "Creama"

Photo courtesy of What's Cooking Good Looking

Kale and Brussels sprouts shine when topped with a vegan white bean creama sauce. Get the recipe.

10. Sprouted Lentil Tacos With Arugula + Feta (Gluten-Free)

Photo courtesy of Tasty Yummies

Forget sprouted lentils' virtuous reputation, these tacos are made downright badass with the addition of smoky chipotle BBQ flavors. Get the recipe.

11. Kimchi Breakfast Tacos

Photo courtesy of The Simple Veganista

Get on board with kimchi in tacos; all the cool kids are doing it. Get the recipe.

