mindbodygreen

Close banner
Nature

7 Movies To Add To Your Netflix Queue This Year

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
January 3, 2016

As the green editor her at mbg, I'm a sucker for a good environmental documentary. I love the approachable way they combine scientific research with personal stories to make complex topics more digestible. Here's a list of few of my favorite green docs — all of which are available for streaming on Netflix. Add them to your queue this year and get ready for some fascinating portrayals of our natural environment.

Maidentrip

Tag along on 14-year-old Laura Dekker's incredible journey sailing across the world.... by herself. Born on the water, the teen wants to return to nature and become the youngest person ever to circumnavigate the globe. Can she do it? Watch and find out.

Article continues below

Chasing Ice

Chasing Ice follows acclaimed environmental photographer, James Balog, as he treks to the Arctic to document melting glacier forms. His rich, detailed time lapses capture the haunting effect climate change has on some of our most breathtaking landscapes.

Cowspiracy

Vegetarians rejoiced when Cowspiracy was added to Netflix earlier this year. The eco-thriller uncovers the meat industry's dirty secrets and the devastating effects they're having on our planet. It's 90 minutes that will leave you seriously reconsidering that hamburger.

Article continues below

Tiny: A Story About Living Small

Let tiny homeowner Christopher Smith show you the big benefits that come with living a little smaller.

Food, Inc.

One of the most widely celebrated environmental documentaries ever, Food, Inc., is an in-depth exploration of the complexities of the industrial agriculture.

Article continues below

Gasland

This doc heads to small town America to shed light on the shocking effects of natural gas drilling on American communities. Equal parts science, politics and personal history, Gasland is one of those films that sticks with you long after the final credits roll.

Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Footage of mounds of garbage piled in remote natural areas serve as a harrowing reminder of just how drastically human consumption has altered the environment.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Climate Change

An 8-Step Plan To Turn Climate Anxiety Into Action In One Year

Alysis Morrissey
An 8-Step Plan To Turn Climate Anxiety Into Action In One Year
Change-Makers

6 Positive News Stories To Brighten Up Your Day Amid COVID-19

Christina Coughlin
6 Positive News Stories To Brighten Up Your Day Amid COVID-19
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Meditation

3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic

Kaia Roman
3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic
Home

How To Actually Enjoy Staying Home All The Time, From An Introvert

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Actually Enjoy Staying Home All The Time, From An Introvert
Home

How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now

Emma Loewe
How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Love

The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good

Amari D. Pollard
The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good
Home

How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui

Sarah Regan
How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui
Mental Health

Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks

Jason Wachob
Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks
Beauty

I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now
Functional Food

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Abby Moore
7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan
We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-21891/7-movies-to-add-to-your-netflix-queue-this-year.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!