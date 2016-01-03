7 Movies To Add To Your Netflix Queue This Year
As the green editor her at mbg, I'm a sucker for a good environmental documentary. I love the approachable way they combine scientific research with personal stories to make complex topics more digestible. Here's a list of few of my favorite green docs — all of which are available for streaming on Netflix. Add them to your queue this year and get ready for some fascinating portrayals of our natural environment.
Maidentrip
Tag along on 14-year-old Laura Dekker's incredible journey sailing across the world.... by herself. Born on the water, the teen wants to return to nature and become the youngest person ever to circumnavigate the globe. Can she do it? Watch and find out.
Chasing Ice
Chasing Ice follows acclaimed environmental photographer, James Balog, as he treks to the Arctic to document melting glacier forms. His rich, detailed time lapses capture the haunting effect climate change has on some of our most breathtaking landscapes.
Cowspiracy
Vegetarians rejoiced when Cowspiracy was added to Netflix earlier this year. The eco-thriller uncovers the meat industry's dirty secrets and the devastating effects they're having on our planet. It's 90 minutes that will leave you seriously reconsidering that hamburger.
Tiny: A Story About Living Small
Let tiny homeowner Christopher Smith show you the big benefits that come with living a little smaller.
Food, Inc.
One of the most widely celebrated environmental documentaries ever, Food, Inc., is an in-depth exploration of the complexities of the industrial agriculture.
Gasland
This doc heads to small town America to shed light on the shocking effects of natural gas drilling on American communities. Equal parts science, politics and personal history, Gasland is one of those films that sticks with you long after the final credits roll.
Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Footage of mounds of garbage piled in remote natural areas serve as a harrowing reminder of just how drastically human consumption has altered the environment.
