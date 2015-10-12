How To Break Your Kid's Screen Addiction: A Pediatrician Explains
Pediatrician By Stephen Cowan, M.D.
Pediatrician
Stephen Cowan, M.D., FAAP is a board-certified pediatrician with 30 years of clinical experience working with children. He has a sub-specialty in Developmental Pediatrics and is New York State Certified in Medical Acupuncture.
Endless screens, video games, and gadgets now fill our children's world — and they're all designed to capture your kids' imagination. The problem is, they can make the rest of his world seem boring.
And nowhere is this more obvious than in analog places, like the classroom and dinner table.
If you'd like to break your child's screen addiction, remember: Detoxing takes time. Making your child go cold turkey isn’t always effective. Instead, here's what I recommend parents do to help their child find balance between the two worlds:
Raising kids can be difficult. If you'd like some help along the way, join me for my course, "How To Raise Happy, Well-Adjusted Children."