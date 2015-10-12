mindbodygreen

Dismiss

How To Break Your Kid's Screen Addiction: A Pediatrician Explains

Stephen Cowan, M.D.
Pediatrician By Stephen Cowan, M.D.
Pediatrician
Stephen Cowan, M.D., FAAP is a board-certified pediatrician with 30 years of clinical experience working with children. He has a sub-specialty in Developmental Pediatrics and is New York State Certified in Medical Acupuncture.

Endless screens, video games, and gadgets now fill our children's world — and they're all designed to capture your kids' imagination. The problem is, they can make the rest of his world seem boring.

And nowhere is this more obvious than in analog places, like the classroom and dinner table.

If you'd like to break your child's screen addiction, remember: Detoxing takes time. Making your child go cold turkey isn’t always effective. Instead, here's what I recommend parents do to help their child find balance between the two worlds:

Raising kids can be difficult. If you'd like some help along the way, join me for my course, "How To Raise Happy, Well-Adjusted Children."

Stephen Cowan, M.D.
Stephen Cowan, M.D.
Stephen Cowan, M.D., FAAP is a board-certified pediatrician with 30 years of clinical experience...
Read More
More from the author:
Mindful Approaches To Parenting To Foster Development & Help Your Children Lead Happy, Healthy Lives
Check out How To Raise Happy, Healthy & Well-Adjusted Children
Navigate the challenging path of raising a child more effectively and mindfully with this powerful class taught by holistic pediatrician Dr. Stephen Cowan.
View the class
Stephen Cowan, M.D.
Stephen Cowan, M.D.
Stephen Cowan, M.D., FAAP is a board-certified pediatrician with 30...
Read More

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Tia Mowry, Actress & Cookbook Author, On Healing With Food & Parenting With Purpose

Olessa Pindak
Tia Mowry, Actress & Cookbook Author, On Healing With Food & Parenting With Purpose
Home

A Certified KonMari Organizer Answers Our 11 Biggest Decluttering Questions

Emma Loewe
A Certified KonMari Organizer Answers Our 11 Biggest Decluttering Questions
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-21890/how-to-break-your-kids-screen-addiction-a-pediatrician-explains.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!