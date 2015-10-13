A 4-Ingredient Essential Oil Serum To Balance Your Hormones & Skin

Keeping our hormones in check is one of the most important parts of making sure our bodies are functioning optimally.

Hormones like estrogen and insulin are actually our body’s chemical messengers. Slowly and quietly, hormones run through our bloodstream, regulating processes like growth, metabolism, and mood. Just one small change in hormone levels can cause an imbalance, with side effects like weight gain, fatigue, or depression.

The number one way to keep our hormones balanced is by consuming a variety of fresh, healthy foods daily. Eating avocados and coconut oil, for example, help balance our hormones naturally, thanks to their high levels of essential fats.

But when you need an extra push, essential oils are a terrific way to avoid hormone imbalance and keep yourself feeling great.

The skin is the body's largest organ, and while it typically is not very permeable (to protect us from foreign, potentially toxic, particles), it does absorb substances — particularly when we apply them directly and rub them in. This is especially true in the case of essential oils, which are composed of very small, easily absorbable particles.

Essential oils have a chemical weight of less than 1000m (m = weight of molecule), and according to scientific testing, any substance of this weight should be absorbed by the skin. This allows essential oils to pass into the bloodstream, where they are then directed to ailing parts of the body for therapeutic benefit.

Aside from applying them topically, essential oils can also enter the bloodstream through inhalation (diffusers help facilitate this process) or — in the case of pure, high quality oils — via ingestion.

It's important to remember that essential oils are very powerful (as an example, it takes 65 pounds of rose petals to make one 15ml bottle of rose essential oil), so a little goes a long way. Generally speaking, one to three drops diluted in water is plenty. But every oil is different, and some, like clove and oregano oil, shouldn't be taken internally longer than a week.

I love this DIY hormone-balancing serum because it’s effective, homeopathic, and — most importantly — it works. With equal parts clary sage oil and thyme oil, this homemade serum is packed with benefits.

Clary sage oil helps level out estrogen production in the body. Because many health issues — from estrogen-based cancers to infertility — stem from excess estrogen in our bodies, clary oil is especially great for balancing hormones in women.

The other active ingredient in this homemade serum is thyme oil to increase progesterone production. Both men and women are often low in this hormone and reduced levels of it can cause some serious side effects, including weight gain, mood swings, and fatigue.

By adding clary sage oil and thyme oil to your essential oils medicine cabinet, you reduce the need for hormone replacement therapy and prescription drugs to treat hormone imbalances and, instead, treat your body the all-natural way.

For an extra energy boost and balancing properties, we’ll add in ylang ylang and evening primrose oils to the mix. (And they smell great, too!)

Stir up this simple serum, store it in a glass vial with a dropper, and rub a few drops on your neck twice a day to keep your hormones in check and make sure you’re feeling your best 24/7.

Ingredients