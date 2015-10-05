Make This Tonight: Farro + Pesto Bowl (Ready in 15 Minutes!)

My ideal weeknight meal is packed with vegetables and whole foods, fills me up. and tastes delicious. And ideally it doesn't cut into my precious couch/bad-TV/sweatpants time.

15-Minute Dinners are all about feeding yourself well with minimal effort.

Farro is an ancient grain from Italy, so it seemed appropriate to pair it with pesto, cannellini white beans. and savory-sweet garlic tomatoes.

It has a hearty, almost nutty taste and a satisfying chewiness. Feel free to sub in quinoa for an equally quick and tasty meal in a pinch!

This bowl makes great leftovers and tastes even better for lunch the next day.

White Bean, Pesto, and Farro Bowl