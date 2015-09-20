5 Poses To Take Your Yoga Practice Up A Notch

After practicing yoga for a while, no matter how devoted you are to a style or practice, your body and mind need a change to continue to gain benefits. By doing the same variety of sequencing or moves, your body can start to slack and “guess” what is coming next. The same happens in your mind. This repetition can lead to less focus, less challenge, and less stimulation of the brain and the muscles involved in the moves.

With just a few tweaks, you can empower your yoga routine, add deep strength and core connection, as well as greater use of breath work. Your body and mind will be focused and challenged, without completely dismissing your beloved yoga style. You'll find a more meditative quality to these strengthening moves through the breathwork. Try adding this empowering practice into your daily yoga routine, or use it as a springboard to incorporate your own variations on the poses.