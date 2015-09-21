mindbodygreen

How Eating Whatever I Wanted Made Me Healthier Than Ever

Katie Seaver
Written by Katie Seaver

If you had told me 10 years ago that I could have as much dessert as I wanted and still be healthier and happier than ever, I would have thought you were joking. But that’s exactly what I am now able to do now — though the journey hasn't always been easy.

As a teenager, I imposed strict rules on myself: celery and carrots rather than chips with lunch, no more than three bites of dessert, and limited portions of sugar or carbs. I was healthy, but I also always felt deprived by the rigidity of my rules.

Once I got to college, I was unable to maintain such a strict way of eating. I started eating more sugar cookies and pizza in the dining hall. When I gained weight or ate too much, I felt so angry at myself that I would try to only eat very “healthy” things for days. But it never lasted long. I would always break my rules and spin off into a cycle of restriction and overindulgence. I knew that my overall eating was unhealthy, and even worse, it made me unhappy to feel so out of control.

Eventually, I got so frustrated that I decided I had to find another way. I wanted to be healthy, but even more than that, I wanted to feel like I could trust myself with food. So instead of limiting any foods, I promised myself that I could eat whatever I wanted and as much as I wanted, as long as I was hungry.

I’ll be honest: This was not easy to do. I was afraid that if I let myself eat whatever I wanted, I would drink gallons of melted chocolate every day and gain 400 pounds. But that didn’t happen. Here’s what happened instead:

1. At first, I consumed a lot of junk food, and it was scary.

For years, I had fantasized about certain foods: peanut butter cups, carrot cake, apple pie with cinnamon crumble on top. And when I told myself that I could eat anything that I wanted, I went to town on those foods. Eating this way was scary — not only were these foods unhealthy, I was also afraid I was going to gain a ton of weight.

And yet, I noticed that my feelings toward these foods seemed to be changing. Once I gave myself permission to have as much as I wanted, a single slice of cake or pie was usually all I wanted. Bizarrely, I wasn’t gaining weight despite eating the junk food, which seemed to be due to the fact that I was eating only when I was hungry and stopping when I was satisfied.

2. Gradually, I started eating healthy foods because I wanted to.

To my own surprise, I gradually started eating more nutritious foods — protein, fruits, vegetables — without forcing myself or making any rules. My boyfriend at the time even noticed that I had started carrying precut vegetables in my purse instead of a chocolate bar, which had been my habit when I first started letting myself eat whatever I wanted.

The best feeling of all was knowing that I was eating this way not because I “had” to but because when I asked my body what it would genuinely like to eat, it chose relatively healthy foods.

3. My biggest lesson was that eating like myself is more important than eating like a guru or diet expert.

For years, I had felt like I “should” be eating the diets I saw in magazines or self-help books. I thought I should give up sugar or carbs or meat or dairy entirely. And when I kept breaking those rules, I felt angry and upset with myself.

But taking away all of the rules forced me to listen to my own body. I was happily surprised to find that when I listen to my own body instead of imposing some external rules, I make relatively healthy decisions.

If I eat ice cream or fried food at one meal, my body naturally will want to eat something lighter later. If I eat out a lot on vacation, it naturally wants simpler food for a few days afterward.

Of course, I still have chocolate almost every day, but I have found a balance that works for me. Now I can go out to dinner with friends for Mexican food, or keep cereal or Nutella in the house, and not worry about getting “out of control.”

And that has been a truly amazing thing.

Katie is a coach for women who are “on top of it” in their lives, but feel out of control around food. She helps them learn how them listen to their bodies instead of food rules or...

