How I Healed From A 6-Year Illness By Changing My Diet

I tried every conventional or alternative treatment under the sun: hormones, antibiotics, supplements, detoxifying diets, meditation, qigong, talk therapy, acupuncture, herbs, and more.

No matter what I did, I could barely function. In January of 2008, two doctors suggested that I treat my chronic Lyme disease with an antibiotic, an anti-parasite drug, and an anti-malarial drug that might leave me with multiple side effects and take years to work. I declined and realized I needed to change my approach.

I decided that I was going to do whatever it took to find people who had totally healed from symptoms similar to mine and then do what they had done to heal myself.

That search led me to a raw vegan diet. In fact, a raw food diet had been recommended to me in the first year of my illness, but I had written it off as too difficult and extreme.

How did the raw food diet go from being “too extreme” to a viable option for me? The answer is loving support.

After years of going to doctors’ appointments alone and trying not to burden my family or friends with my illness, I finally began accepting help. I asked my husband to come to medical appointments with me. I invited my mother-in-law to an appointment with a Lyme specialist. I spoke more openly about my struggles with friends and accepted help with food preparation, grocery shopping, and picking my children up from school.

Radically changing my eating habits was emotionally and logistically very difficult. Having the support of family and friends let me know that I was not alone and that I could take on the challenge. In the end, many of my family members and friends wound up altering their diets and getting healthier after seeing my results. Rather than burden them by asking for help, I was privileged to lead many of them to better health and fuller lives.

Below are the basics of the raw food diet that I followed for two years. I felt much better in just a month and was back to better health than I had ever experienced in my life within a year. I still eat mainly raw and vegan and I feel great.

I understand a raw vegan diet to be healing because it's a powerful anti-inflammatory diet that supports the immune system. I mainly believe in its power because of what it accomplished in my own life and in the lives of many others I have met.

Here are some of the raw foods that helped heal me: