3 Reasons You Can't Get Motivated To Work Out (+ How To Fix It!)

The old phrase “energy in, energy out,” traditionally refers to the balance between the energy you put into your body through eating (energy in) and the energy you put out through exercising (energy out). But I believe that “energy in, energy out” means that when we revitalize and refuel ourselves with physical movement and other self-care activities (energy in), we have that much more energy with which to care about, care for and be with others and to create our best life (energy out).

What you can do: You need to become aware of your own daily energy levels and sense of well-being. When you lose the connection to your body, you lose a natural and essential balancing system and it’s easy to become depleted. It’s hard to make good decisions about taking care of ourselves when we are so disconnected from our physical selves. Learning to genuinely listen to and be mindful of our bodies’ messages — instead of ignoring them — is a key to boosting our daily energy and joy.

Start paying attention to how your body feels during your normal day, and listen to what it’s telling you. Which types of physical movement feel pleasurable and good, and which types feel draining and bad? With a little practice, you’ll hear your body’s messages about physical movement loud and clear and answer them with joy.