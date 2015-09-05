mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Functional Food
|
Personal Story

I'm A Nutritionist. Here's Why I Have Concerns About Vegan Diets

Michelle Strong
Written by Michelle Strong

Often people assume that because I am a nutritionist, I'm also a vegan or vegetarian. I can see how one might presume this. Today fish, meats and poultry are so contaminated with hormones, antibiotics and chemicals like PCBs.

Since vegetarians and vegans don't consume these additives, they might seem to be healthier. By avoiding meats and fish, they also avoid the animal-based saturated fats and cholesterol that many of us fear.

However, in my seven years of practice, I’ve come to the conclusion that many vegans and vegetarian are not as healthy as you might assume. In my experience with many (not all) vegans and vegetarians, here are some patterns I've observed.

1. They’re not getting enough protein.

In my opinion, in order to keep body fat low and lean mass up, a minimum of 0.4 grams of protein should be consumed for every pound a person weighs. So if you weigh 140 pounds, you would need roughly 50 grams of protein per day. To put that number in perspective, a boneless, skinless chicken breast contains about 31 grams of protein and a serving of salmon contains about 39 grams.

It’s hard to hit that protein quota by eating just veggies and nuts. Protein helps to balance your satiety hormones and keeps you full. Adding more protein to your diet may help to facilitate weight loss and can provide more energy.

2. Vegans and vegetarians eat far too many grain products.

The vegans and vegetarians I’ve worked with eat too many breads and cereals, often leading to extra fat around the midsection. They rely on these foods because they’re quick and convenient and vegans and vegetarians are (somewhat) limited in their protein options.

I advise vegans and vegetarians to consider healthier grain sources, like quinoa, which has eight grams of protein per cup. Beans are also a great option as they contain about seven grams of protein per serving. (Inspired? Here's a fun recipe for sweet potato quinoa cakes with avocado-lime dressing.)

3. Poor quality substitutes are often used to replace meats.

Often the "fake meat" products are high in sodium and contain preservatives and genetically modified soy ingredients. If you look closely at their ingredients, you'll usually notice canola oil, wheat flour, dextrose, genetically engineered soybeans, and more. I don't know about you, but I'm not interested in eating any of those items. Your body doesn't know how to process these non-foods, which makes it hard to digest them.

4. They're missing out on the health benefits of animal-based protein.

I encourage my clients to consume antibiotic-free, wild, organic, and cruelty-free sources of animal protein. Lean proteins like chicken and fish contain vital amino acids, the building blocks of a host of functions involving muscles, bones, and hormones.

Put simply, I believe meat eaters, vegans, and vegetarians should choose their proteins from sources that have two or fewer legs. Think about it: The sources we all know to be lean are those coming from fish, poultry, and plants, such as beans and lentils. Meat from four-legged creatures (including pigs and cows) is not lean and should be eaten with discretion.

I bear no ill will toward vegans and vegetarians, and I encourage them to include clean protein sources in their diets. I know that this can be a challenge!

Here are a few of my favorite meat-free sources:

  • Hemp seeds
  • Clean protein powders (like Genuine Health Fermented Proteins and Omega Nutrition Pump Seed Powder)
  • Beans
  • Lentils
  • Chickpeas
  • GMO-free tofu and tempeh (limit to just a few times per week)
  • Greek yogurt
  • Eggs
  • Cottage cheese
  • Ricotta cheese

Whether you're a meat eater or vegetarian, being smart about what you're eating is key. If you're vegetarian or vegan, try to choose plant-based proteins with as little processing as possible. The closer the item is to nature, the better.

To my fellow carnivores, please choose sources that are lean and clean. Limit red meats and pork (four legs) and stick to organic, wild poultry and fish (one or two legs) and of course, the non-meat-based proteins mentioned above.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Michelle Strong
Michelle Strong
Michelle Strong is a nutritionist whose goal is provide a motivating and educational, yet fun forum for her clients, ensuring that health and wellness are enjoyable and not just another...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Dr. Terry Wahls
Food Fundamentals
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-21463/im-a-nutritionist-heres-why-i-have-concerns-about-vegan-diets.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!