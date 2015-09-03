9 Steps To Getting Your Best Sleep Ever (No Pills Necessary)

What's one thing you can do starting tonight to help beat the aging process and boost vitality?

Get the right sleep.

Not only does a lack of sleep cause health problems, but health problems also cause a lack of sleep. Plus, we need sleep so we can dream. You can’t live your best life unless you can dream. So if you’re not sleeping, it’s a clue that something besides your sheets isn’t working the way it should be.

Sleeps seems as if it should be easy and automatic: Change into PJs, brush teeth, crawl into bed, shut eyes, see you in seven. But sometimes we just can’t tear ourselves away from the TV until Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, or that Stephen Colbert fellow have finished making us laugh. As everyone with sleep problems knows, sleep is about as easy as making the final four in The Voice. We believe that’s because many of us don’t know the tricks and solutions that can help put our mind—and body—at rest.

Here, we're sharing some of our favorite tips to ensure better zzz's, starting tonight:

1. Plan for it.

We’re big on planning, so decide when you want to wake up and count backward about seven hours. Now take about a fifteen-minute period before that to start your slowdown process. That means using about five minute to finish up must-do chores, followed by five minutes of hygiene stuff — flossing, washing face, and so on — and five minutes of relaxing into your sleep state, through things like meditation and saying “I love you” as you lie in bed.

2. Create a smart nighttime ritual.

Most of us do things at night that are counterproductive to sleeping. Instead, make slight changes in your rituals to prepare your body for rest: