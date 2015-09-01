7 Badass Athletes Who Didn't Let Pregnancy Slow Them Down (Photos)

Years ago, being "with child" used to be a career ender for big-time athletes — not anymore. Today, women are realizing they don't need to cut their athletic careers short to start families. Being a mom only makes them stronger. Need a little proof? The 2015 U.S. Women's World Cup Team had three moms on their roster when they dominated the competition this past July.

Not only are moms still capable of kicking butt, they can bring the heat whether they're in their first, second, or third trimester. As always, we recommend you consult with your doctor to decide on the right level of fitness for your pregnancy. In the meantime, check out these seven amazing, pregnant athletes who prove that women are strong and beautiful in every state: