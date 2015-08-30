A Dreamy Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake (That's Also Gluten-Free & Paleo)

Preparation

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C, or gas mark 4).

2. To make the cake, combine all the ingredients in a blender. Blend until you have a creamy consistency, then pour into an 8 x 8-inch (20 x 20-cm) greased baking pan or casserole dish.

Alternatively, you can bake this in a loaf pan. Bake for 20 minutes.

3. To make the topping, while the cake is baking, combine the topping ingredients. Remove the coffee cake from the oven and spread the topping over the top of the cake.

4. Return to the oven for an additional 10–15 minutes, until the topping is crisp. Remove from the oven and allow the cake to cool for 10 minutes before slicing. Serve warm.

This recipe was an excerpt from Down South Paleo: Delectable Southern Recipes Adapted for Gluten-free, Paleo Eaters