What The "Perfect" Woman Looks Like In 18 Different Countries

Emi Boscamp
Emi Boscamp
August 17, 2015 — 10:03 AM

Spoiler alert: they're definitely not all the same.

What's considered beautiful in China drastically differs from what Italians or Egyptians associate with beauty.

UK online pharmacy Superdrug Online Doctors' recent project, called "Perceptions Of Perfection," is proof of that.

The company asked female graphic designers from around the world to Photoshop a photo of the same woman with the goal of making her more attractive to other citizens of their respective countries.

"Widely held perceptions of beauty and perfection can have a deep and lasting cultural impact on both women and men," a press release reads. "The goal of this project is to better understand potentially unrealistic standards of beauty and to see how such pressures vary around the world."

As you'll see, some places, like Spain and Venezuela, prefer the voluptuous body type — tiny waists, large breasts and curvy hips — while others, like China and Italy, idealize a body that's stick-thin everywhere. (No idea why most of them look super sunburned, though.)

Here's the original image before the designers Photoshopped it:

Photo by Hugo Felix / Shutterstock

And here is what the "perfect woman" looks like in 18 countries:

Photoshopped images via Superdrug Online Doctors

