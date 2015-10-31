Why Ayurvedic Oils Are Your Skin's New Best Friend

According to the wisdom of classical Ayurveda, your skin needs natural plant-based oils to thrive for many reasons, one of which is the high vibrational frequency these ingredients possess. Ayurveda teaches us that the human body is essentially electrical, and it needs natural fats and oils to operate at its optimal vibrational levels.

Everything in our universe vibrates at specific, measurable frequencies, and essential oils vibrate at a very high frequency. For example, therapeutic-grade rose essential oil vibrates at 320 MHz, and lavender at 118 MHz. In comparison, fresh produce has an average frequency of 15 MHz, and fresh herbs between 20 and 27 MHz.

As living beings, humans also possess electromagnetic frequencies. The frequency of a healthy person is typically between 62 and 78 MHz. As stated earlier, the human body wants to operate at an optimal vibration, and incorporating high-frequency ingredients — like essential oils — into our self-care routines is the easiest way to increase our own frequency. Both skin and plants are alive and full of nature's intelligence, or prana, so it only makes sense to combine to two.

In contrast, Ayurveda teaches us that dead or tamasic food — like canned or processed items — have no life force, meaning they also have no measurable vibrational frequency. This means they add no benefit to our bodies.

Understanding how frequency works in the universe is important for preventing and healing disease. Using high-vibration plant extracts on your skin is one of the fastest and easiest ways to raise the vibrational frequency of your body, and the health of your whole being.