I've spent most of my adult life trying to be happy. And while I've written about overcoming depression and improving my mental health, there's one factor I haven't often discussed: my diet.

Since I went vegan almost two years ago, my overall mood has significantly improved. That really wasn't my intention — my choice was based on ethics alone. I knew that eating plant-based has been shown to be better for animals, the environment, and your body. But making me happier? That was a pleasant surprise.

Here are the ways a plant-based diet has made me a happier person.