17 Best Restaurants For Plant-Based Eating We've Tried

A new crop of vegetable-forward restaurants is popping up around New York City. Emphasizing seasonal (and healthy) dishes, these cafés and restaurants are trading in the hippie vibes for a cooler, more stylish atmosphere.

Is this the future of the New York food scene? I hope so. These places manage to sell high-quality veg-filled meals with a sense of fun and excitement. Some are vegan or vegetarian, and some aren't — but all are serving up thoughtful and delicious plant-based dishes.

I left every one of the restaurants on this list (some old and some new) feeling delighted, nourished, and satisfied. Check them out if you're nearby or planning a visit to New York.

1. Dimes

The bright and airy space makes you feel like you've been transported to Southern California or a similar health-conscious, sunny locale. The bowls are where it's at here — grain bowls brimming with vegetables and smoothie bowls topped with fruit and granola are irresistible. The beautiful food attracts equally pretty people looking for good feelings and good-tasting food.

49 Canal Street, New York, NY