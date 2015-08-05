11 Clues You’re Eating Too Many Carbs

If you answered “yes” to three or more of these questions, you may be eating more carbs than your system can handle or process efficiently.

To combat the negative effects, your first order of business is to cut out the sweet and starchy “white” and refined foods. If you’ve already done that, take it a step further. Try cutting back or avoiding all grains, including whole grains, legumes, as well as high-sugar fresh fruits. If you must have a treat, a small daily amount of low-sugar berries like blueberries may be okay for you — but you’ll have to monitor how your body reacts to know for sure.

Next, you’ll need to experiment a bit to find the right amount of carbs for your body, and to find out how your life circumstances affect your ability to tolerate carbs. Stress, sleep, exercise, and other factors can all affect your tolerance, so you’ll need to find your individual balance and tipping points.

For example, you may be able to enjoy oatmeal and bananas for a relaxed Sunday brunch but need to avoid them on high-stress workdays. Perhaps you can manage sweet potatoes for dinner on a day when you’ve had good sleep but might feel better if you switch to broccoli or cauliflower after a sleepless night of dealing with a colicky baby. By tuning into how carbs are interacting with what’s going on in your life, you’ll be able to zero in on the carb balance that makes you feel energetic, calm and craving-free.

If you don’t have the bandwidth initially to closely monitor how carbs are effecting you every time you eat them, then you may find it simpler — or perhaps necessary — to cut out high-carb foods altogether for two weeks and see how you feel.

So, are you ready to take on the carb monster? Here are three ways to rise to the challenge:

Start fresh. Cut out all sugars and grains for two weeks, including brown rice, corn, oats, and even quinoa. Let your grain-free experience help guide you towards finding the right carb level for you.

Eat more green leafy vegetables and healthy fats. These foods will fill you up while providing you with vital nutrients. You’ll have a better chance of finding your healthiest level of grains if you’re also getting enough other types of food.

Exercise. You might be able to tolerate more carbs if you give your body the vigorous movement that it craves. A sedentary life and a high-grain diet burdens your body with the worst of both worlds.

Lastly, no matter where you fall on the carb spectrum, don’t forget to inspire your palate. For a few delicious ways to manage your carbs wisely take a look at Low-Carb Swaps and dig in!