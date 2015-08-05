I'm A Highly Sensitive Person. Here's Why I Went To Peru To Study With Shamans

Dating back more than 10,000 years, shamanism is the oldest form of healing. It’s still practiced across all continents with striking similarities and is the root of most of the world’s religions.

The word shaman literally means “one who knows” and the purpose of a shaman is to bridge the gap between our physical world and the spiritual one.

Because Shamanism was virtually wiped out by modern religion, many people today who are born with shamanic ability have to discover these practices elsewhere to learn how to use it. My training to become a shaman, for instance, was with the High Mountain Shamans of Peru — the Q’ero.

So what does a shaman look like ?

When I told my ex-husband I was going to Peru to study with the shamans, he asked me if this meant we were going to have shrunken heads hanging from our doorway. While traditional shamans often wear elaborate outfits, a Western shaman looks just like you. I did my last ceremony in jeans and a pair of Vans.

You’ll recognize us as those highly sensitive people who can find life very difficult, until we learn what to do with our natural gift.

Maybe you’re one of those people ... ?

How Shamans Find Their Calling

Most shamans experience some kind of physical or mental crisis, which breaks them open to their path. Often it’s an actual strike by lightning or near death episode. Mine came as a spontaneous out of body experience, followed by a series of intense dreams in which I was practically paralyzed.

Personally I found the whole thing totally totally bizarre and even quite frightening. My body and mind started to shut down and with no frame of reference for what was happening, my life became very challenging. I just assumed I was going nuts, and so did everyone else.

But then one night I had a dream of some old men sitting on a mountain top. They were dressed in colorful garb and chuckling to me saying, “When are you coming, when are you coming?"

One thing led to another until I eventually found myself in Peru on top of a mountain with those very men. Yup, the same ones I had seen in my dream. Cue theme music from the Twilight zone. Obviously, I knew immediately that I was in the right place.