6 Common Food Labels + What They Really Mean

Go for the Certified Humane label.

This label is certified by a nonprofit called Humane Farm Animal Care. Its strict standards require that animals have access to fresh water, quality feed, and ample roaming space. Certified Humane meat is also guaranteed to be antibiotic- and hormone-free.

But be wary of Cage-Free eggs.

More than 90 percent of eggs in the U.S. come from chickens raised in conventional cages — cramped spaces that offer about 67 square inches of space. To put that number into perspective, a standard sheet of printer paper is 93 square inches. An index card is 40.

While eggs certified cage-free by the USDA weren’t laid in these tiny enclosures, they don’t come from idyllic open fields either. Cage-free eggs often come from aviaries — open industrial barn rooms that house hundreds to thousands of hens at a time. Crowded aviaries breed dangerous competition, and stronger animals often slaughter weaker ones.