mindbodygreen

Dismiss

What Gluten Can Do To Your Brain (Hint: It Isn't Pretty)

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Medicine Practitioner By William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Medicine Practitioner
Dr. Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, is a leading functional medicine expert who specializes in clinically investigating underlying factors of chronic disease and customizing a functional medicine approach for thyroid issues, autoimmune conditions, hormonal imbalances, digestive disorders, and brain problems. Cole is also the bestselling author of Ketotarian and The Inflammation Spectrum.

Brain health problems have been skyrocketing lately.

Today, close to 20% of adults suffer from a diagnosable mental disorder — and that stat is only increasing.

Depression is now the leading cause of disability worldwide. Anxiety disorders affect more than 40 million Americans. And Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

In fact, a 2013 report found that since 1979, deaths due to brain disease have increased 66% in men and a whopping 92% in women.

There's one thing all these brain problems have in common: inflammation. There's even a whole field of study, known as the cytokine model of cognitive function, which looks at how low-grade inflammation impacts brain health.

The foods we eat have a major role in our inflammation levels. And although there are many foods that will increase inflammation of the brain, arguably the biggest culprit is gluten.

This Is Your Brain On Gluten

Although just 1% of Americans have a diagnosis of celiac disease, it's most likely vastly under-diagnosed. In fact, only 10% of people with the disease exhibit obvious GI symptoms. And research now suggests that celiac disease can present itself strictly as a neurological problem.

In reality, celiac disease is the extreme end of the gluten sensitivity-autoimmune spectrum — there's also an estimated 1 in 20 Americans living with what's called non-celiac gluten sensitivity.

Gluten has been shown to increase levels of the protein zonulin in the gut leading to leaky gut syndrome. This gut permeability allows undigested food proteins and bacterial endotoxins to pass into the blood stream, activating an inflammatory-immune response in your body.

Elevated zonulin levels in the gut have been linked to elevated zonulin levels in the brain. Translation: A leaky gut can lead to a leaky brain. Once the blood-brain barrier has been breached, your brains immune system — glial cells — can be activated. Glial cells will then cause inflammatory cascades throughout the brain. (I cover this topic in more detail in Signs You Might Have A "Leaky Brain" + What To Do About It.)

In other words, gluten is a sort of gateway food that could allow other foods to pass through the gut and brain lining.

Why We're Hearing More About Gluten Now

A report in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition explains how we've seen a rapid change in our world over a relatively short period of time. Our current food supply, soil depletion and environmental toxins have all been new introductions to human existence. Put another way, around 99% of our genes were formed before the development of agriculture, around 10,000 years ago.

Researchers now argue that they’re essentially a mismatch from our genes. And more recent refining, hybridization, and genetic modification of the grain supply have likely only made things worse.

Our genes are living in a whole new world.

Bottom line: Wheat is not what it once was. And in our modern, toxic world, we have less wiggle room for unhealthy foods than generations before us. It's just a matter of someone's own genetic interaction with gluten that determines if, when and how a brain problem will be triggered.

What Now?

If you're struggling with an unhealthy brain, here are some action steps to consider:

  1. Conduct comprehensive gluten labs.Basic gluten labs only test for alpha-gliadin antibodies. This is just one of about 24 different aspects of wheat that your body may be reacting against. A comprehensive wheat and gluten array will uncover different intolerances you may be having.
  2. Conduct food reactivity labs.Other gluten-free proteins can mimic gluten. Or, you might also be having a separate food reactivity — what is generally healthy for someone else may not be for you.
  3. Conduct a blood-brain barrier lab.Labs are available to assess blood-brain barrier permeability, which can contribute to a number of brain health problems.
  4. Avoid other brain-zapping foods.Gluten is not the only bad guy. Find out more about other foods and toxins that can hurt brain health.
  5. Eat brain-boosting foods.Instead, nourish your brain with some of these good food medicines, like eggs and organ meats.
  6. Consider a functional medicine evaluation.All of this can be overwhelming. Take advantage of a free phone or webcam evaluation to get your personal questions answered and see if functional medicine is right for you.
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, is a leading functional-medicine expert and a Doctor of Chiropractic. He...
Read More
More from the author:
Learn How Food Can Heal By Unlocking 3 Health Food Myths
Functional medicine and nutrition expert Will Cole takes you on a journey through his own health struggles and discusses how autoimmune disease is perpetuated with these 3 specific foods that are labeled as "healthy." Do you have these 3 foods in your pantry? Find out by joining us for this exclusive webinar.
Watch Now
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, is a leading functional-medicine expert and a...
Read More

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Sensitive To Gluten? You May Actually Have This Similar Allergy

Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
Sensitive To Gluten? You May Actually Have This Similar Allergy
Functional Food

Yes, You Can Eat Gluten & These 3 Tips Will Help You Do So In A Healthy Way

Jason Wachob
Yes, You Can Eat Gluten & These 3 Tips Will Help You Do So In A Healthy Way
$49.99

The Elimination Diet

With Dr. Will Cole
The Elimination Diet
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-20915/what-gluten-can-do-to-your-brain-hint-it-isnt-pretty.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!