You're Probably Shaving The Wrong Way. Here's What To Do Instead

While women are lucky to have many wonderful rituals around beauty and skincare, shaving isn't one of them. Long considered a chore, we rush through shaving without much thought to our choice of razor or method, leaving us with damaged skin, ingrown hairs and razor burn.

But there's good news! Shaving doesn't need to be a lengthy or complicated process to be and feel better. If you follow these three steps, you'll have the best shave of your life, every single time.

1. Choose a better razor.

It's a commonly held belief that the more blades, the better when it comes to getting a close shave. In truth, the more blades a razor has, the more damage it can do to our skin.

Since multiple blades are designed to pull the hair and cut them below skin level, they often lead to ingrown hairs and general irritation. When issues like these pop up again and again after shaving, it's easy for us to assume we have sensitive (or extra sensitive) skin, which in turn leads us to spending a lot of money on new, "gentle" products we don't need.

While it's true some people do have sensitive skin, quite often the sensitivity they're feeling after shaving is simply a result of a subpar razor. Our skin is delicate, and raking 3, 4, 5 ... even 6 blades over it continuously in the quest for smooth legs is much too aggressive.

Instead, opt for a better quality razor over one with more blades. It might cost a little more than your bargain pack of drugstore disposables, but the benefits to your skin will be apparent after just one use. A good, sturdy razor makes all the difference between angry, red skin and a smooth, even shave.

2. Exfoliate.

We all know exfoliating is vital to the health of our skin, and leaves it smooth and soft, but it's also a must for achieving a super-close shave. Though it might seem like common sense to exfoliate after shaving to really round out the smooth leg process, it's actually more beneficial to do it before you get your razor on.

Let the warm water of a shower soften your skin and hair for a bit, then get to scrubbing (gently!). Exfoliating does double duty of removing dead skin cells that can clog our razor blades, while lifting the hair away from the skin so the razor gets to the very base of the hairs. It’s key to achieving the two things we want most from our shave: smooth and close.

3. Moisturize.

Moisturizing is an essential step to a better shave with great skincare in mind. A well-moisturized surface allows the razor to gently glide over skin without pulling or tugging as the razor moves along the surface of our skin. Skip the foams — they’re full of toxins and can dry out your skin. Instead, try a rich cream or oil instead.

Not only will the right cream or oil help you get a closer shave, it'll also stick around on your skin in a lovely, moisturizing way to make sure your legs get all the hydration they need.

For something we do every week (some of us daily), shaving should be a more thoughtful ritual that cares for our skin in the process. A few simple changes will not only give you a better shave, but healthier skin. Now instead of finding your skin is sensitive as a result of shaving, you can enjoy your shave knowing how to do it with your delicate skin in mind!