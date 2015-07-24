The Hidden Risks (And Rewards) I Wish Every Woman Knew About IVF

At the time, we were given a 30% chance of having one child, a 15% chance of twins and <1% chance of triplets. At the time, we were so desperate to have a family that we didn’t want to risk the heartache of another failure.

We signed on the dotted line.

At the time, we didn’t know we would be in the <1%.

There are dozens of times over the last 20 months that my mind has gone back to that moment and wondered if it was, in fact, a lapse in judgment.

“I feel really comfortable putting in three,” is a sentence that my husband and I say to one another often when we are feeling overwhelmed.

When three one-year-olds are screaming and clawing up my legs as I am trying to prepare lunch, I will think of that moment. If we are out in public and struggling with the logistics of managing all three, one of us will often look at the other and utter that phrase.

We chose to place three embryos inside a fertile uterus and having three babies at once is a risk that we accepted. It’s a strange feeling to know that we consented to this possibility.