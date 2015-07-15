mindbodygreen

Close banner

This Simple Writing Exercise Can Help You Achieve Your Goals

Emi Boscamp
mbg Contributor By Emi Boscamp
mbg Contributor
Emi Boscamp is the former News Editor at mindbodygreen. She received a BA in English and minors in Spanish and Art History from Cornell University.
July 15, 2015 — 9:25 AM

The bridge between having dreams and actually realizing them, according to one researcher, is just a little bit of writing.

University of Toronto professor Jordan Peterson recorded what happened when 700 students did a short writing exercise over the course of two years, reports Anya Kamenetz over at NPR. Students were asked to think about important moments from their past and then, with those memories in mind, write out a plan for achieving their goals and strategies for overcoming obstacles.

What he found was shocking: "ethnic and gender-group differences in performance among the students had all but disappeared" after two years.

But how could such a simple exercise have such a profound effect on academic performance? Kamenetz offers a possible explanation:

Peterson believes that formal goal-setting can especially help minority students overcome what's often called "stereotype threat," or, in other words, to reject the damaging belief that generalizations about ethnic-group academic performance will apply to them personally.

It's powerful to be able to learn from the past, identify obstacles, and set goals — to really know what you want. But don't underestimate the "act of writing," Peterson tells NPR, as it is "more powerful than people think."

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emi Boscamp
Emi Boscamp mbg Contributor
Emi Boscamp is the former News Editor at mindbodygreen. She received a BA in English and minors in Spanish and Art History from Cornell University. She's a writer living in Manhattan...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Functional Food

Good News: Study Finds This Type Of Grain May Lower Your Diabetes Risk

Abby Moore
Good News: Study Finds This Type Of Grain May Lower Your Diabetes Risk
Spirituality

8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse

The AstroTwins
8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Social Good

5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-20778/this-simple-writing-exercise-can-help-you-achieve-your-goals.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!