13 NYC Events To Get You Fired Up About Wellness

No matter what your age, summer is a season of expansiveness. It’s as if the warmer air gets us excited about connecting with old friends, going outside more often, trying new things, and meeting new people.

To help you grow this season, here are 13 of the coolest wellness events around NYC this July. Whether you’re looking for an outdoor yoga class to get your creative juices flowing, or a special meditation session to get centered, there’s something for everyone on this list.

1. Chanting 101 Workshop

$25 (including one free week of yoga!)

Laughing Lotus BK

232 Broadway (3rd Floor)

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Saturday, July 11, from 2 - 4 PM

Don’t know what chanting is? No problem. Laughing Lotus (in their new-ish Brooklyn location) is an effusive, inclusive and straight-up glittery yoga studio where almost anything goes. Come to this two-hour workshop to try out the practice of devotional mantras and ecstatic song. BTW: You don’t have to know how to sing or like yoga to come to this. You only have to like fun, basically.

2. What Is Self-Love, Anyway?

$20

Awakening NY

605 Manhattan Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11222

Sunday, July 12, from 3 - 5 PM

I am honored to be teaching a workshop on self-love (and the power of manifesting) at this awesome healing center in my neighborhood — Greenpoint, Brooklyn. The workshop will be comprised of guided meditations, manifesting exercises and writing prompts that will encourage participants to interrogate the meaning of radical self-acceptance, and how that affects the energy we draw into our lives.

3. Your Life on Purpose Workshop: Building the Foundation for a Purpose-Driven Career, Business & Life

$15 in advance, $25 at the door

Centre For Social Innovation

601 W 26th Street (Suite 325)

New York, NY 10001

Monday, July 13, from 7 - 9 PM

We all know there’s something “out there” that will make each of us feel happy, creative, purposeful and tapped into our essence. Well, this workshop is an opportunity to start asking the right questions. Led by Marcos Salazar, co-founder and executive director of Be Social Change, this event will provide pragmatic advice about how to unlock your passions and create a roadmap for how to find financial freedom and fulfillment.

4. Yoga in the Yard

$10

Brooklyn Navy Yard Center at BLDG 92

63 Flushing Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11205

Friday, July 17, from 4:30 - 5:30 PM

This late afternoon yoga sesh in the historic Brooklyn Navy Yard is the first of the summer season series at this uniquely urban locale for your asanas. All yoga classes take place in the beautiful, light-flooded third floor gallery, and are quite reasonably priced (especially for NYC standards). PS: Bring your own mat!

5. July Wild Woman Moon Circle

$20

Awakening NY

605 Manhattan Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11222

Saturday, July 18, from 4 - 6 PM

Each month at Awakening, the serene urban sanctuary nestled in Greenpoint (that I mentioned earlier), Reiki practioner, yogi and life coach Meredith Edwards leads a monthly moon circle. Never been to a moon circle? Get ready for guided meditations, creative rituals, connecting with others, and tapping into what’s in store for the lunar cycle ahead.

6. Sunday Supper at the Farm on Kent

$75 for a three course farm-to-table meal under the Williamsburg Bridge at the Domino Sugar Factory

The Farm on Kent

320 Kent Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11249

Sunday, July 19, from 7 - 9 PM

OK so this dinner isn’t a total steal, but it is when you consider the fact that everything you will be eating was grown 20 feet away from you. This event marks the first Sunday Supper dinner series (e.g. every Sunday night!) at a new, majestic location. The benefits? These Sunday Suppers celebrate “root-to-leaf” dining, meaning they use all parts of the plant. Plus, drinks are provided — as is a spectacular view of the NYC skyline.

7. Interactive Temple of Venus

Donation-based

218 South 3rd Street (#15)

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Open every Wednesday in July, 3 – 5 PM

Do you like going to these kinds of healing events but wonder how you might start one of your own? Well, healer Elyssa Jakim has partnered with online publication The Numinous to give you all an opportunity to explore your own healing powers this month at the Temple of Venus, located in Williamsburg, BK. They have set up an interactive altar and performance space, and is inviting those interested in healing and transformation to come and place an offering, bring crystals to be re-charged, perform healing rituals or art performance in the spaces. Of course, you can also drop by to raise your vibrations!

Some confirmed events include tarot readings on July 18, a Tantric healing event on July 29 and a full moon drum circle on July 31. The schedule is still open, however! Interested parties should email: info@thenuminous.net

8. Outdoor Barre Class in Bryant Park

FREE

Bryant Park FitClub

41 West 40th Street

New York, NY

Monday, July 20, from 7:30 – 8:30 AM

I just tried a barre class for the first time, and I was so impressed how it is a workout that is both subtle and strenuous, kind of like a meditation. Well, this summer, there are a series of outdoor events in Bryant Park, and fitness is not excluded. Start your day off right with this outdoor barre class presented by barre3. You’ll leave feeling strong, awake, meditative … and sore.

9. Native Plants and Coastal Resilience Tour at BK Bridge Park

$10

Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 1

Wednesday, July 22, at 6:30 PM

Brooklyn Bridge Park is a wonderful way to experience the city: untamed greenery meets industrial architecture, giving visitors a sense of the natural and the urban all at once.

This walking tour, led by The Nature Conservancy’s Urban Ecologist Lauren Alleman, will include a walking tour of the park, showing us that we are living amid native plants — even in New York City! Alleman will teach us about how the different plans survive the environment AND how these plants directly affect (and even benefit) our daily lives here in NYC. Connecting with actual nature in crazy urban “jungle” is totally possible. Who knew!

10. Spiritual Speed Dating (Straight Edition)

$30 in advance, $35 at the door

Maha Rose

97 Green Street (G3)

Brooklyn, New York 11222

Thursday, July 23, from 7 - 9 PM

Are you sick of dating? Me too. Well, according to Maha Rose, the ethereal healing center hosting this event, one of the goals of “spiritual speed dating” is to “change the way New York City dates by making conscious connections over tea.” The event itself is comprised of a series of many, short dates, book-ended by a short intro and conclusion conversation with the entire group. Expect tea, crystals, maybe some sage, and awesome conversation. Space is limited (15 men, 15 women), so get your ticket quickly! PS: There will also be queer editions of spiritual speed dating later in the summer. More on that soon.

11. NYC Poetry Festival

FREE

Governor’s Island

Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26, from 11 AM - 6 PM

First of all, if you live in New York and you’ve never been to Governor’s Island, you need to fix that fast. And what better way to get outside and explore this surreal 172-acre relic of New York land than through poetry?

The NYC Poetry Festival brings together poets from all walks of life, and offers public readings, conversations ,and most importantly, a sense of community in the poetry “world,” regardless of whether you’re a poetry buff or not. So come connect to yourself, and to others, by getting closer with trees, poetic words, and other creative types at this two-day festival.

12. Mast Brothers Factory Tour and Chocolate Tasting

$16

Mast Brothers Factory

111 N 3rd Street

Brooklyn, NY 11249

Sunday, July 26, from 11 - 11:45 AM

If you’re into chocolate (who isn’t?), supporting local businesses, and trying to consume high-quality, unprocessed ingredients, then Mast Brothers Chocolate is for you. And it should be no surprise that going right to the source — their factory in one of the hippest parts of Williamsburg, Brooklyn — shows you just how their treats get so special. You’ll see how they turn their specialty beans into the chocolate you adore, and you’ll even get a tasting (or hopefully many tastings).

13. Reiki Energy Healing: Supporting Your Body’s Ability To Heal Itself

FREE

518 Henry Street

Brooklyn, NY 11231

Monday, July 27, from 7 - 8:30 PM

For so long, I didn’t know what Reiki was, even after I’d heard friends and family members tout its benefits.

Well, this free (!) workshop at Element Natural Healing Arts is a rare opportunity to learn a ton about Reiki, starting with the basics — first and foremost being: what is Reiki, anyway?! The workshop will be discussion based, teaching participants how Reiki works as a healing modality for body, mind and soul — and even how it can help chronic conditions like Lyme and autoimmune disease. Oh, and there will be a demonstration, so you’ll get to feel as well as understand the effects.

Regardless of what you’re looking for this summer, self-care is the essential foundation for feeling happy, fulfilled and authentic. So try an event that resonates for you (or don’t try any of these at all). Find one where you'll have fun and let your freak flag fly. If that’s something you’re into (I am).

Let us know about some ways you’re celebrating yourself this summer in the comments below!