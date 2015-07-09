The Only Four Poses You Need To Nail Your Headstand

From a high plank position, lower slowly halfway down and keep the elbows drawn in toward the ribs. You don’t have to come halfway down at first, just enough to create some resistance in the arms. You will most likely feel this in the triceps.

If you become tired, or feel unstable at all, you can do this posture by lowering to your knees. Try to hold for at least one exhale, or even a full breath.

From here either come back up to Plank Pose, or breathe into Upward Facing Dog to counter stretch your abdominals.

Repeat up to 10 more times and be patient with yourself as you build up strength over time.