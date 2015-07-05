The 5 Most Common Meditation Myths, Debunked (Video)

There was a time, maybe 20 years ago, when you could only purchase a yoga mat at a yoga studio. Nowadays, you can buy one at any Kmart, which is a clear sign that yoga has saturated the market.

And riding on the heels of the Westernization of yoga is meditation. But unlike yoga, meditation is often misunderstood by those who are new to the practice. Collectively, meditation teachers have done a poor job with explaining what meditation is and how it works, because many of us don’t fully understand it ourselves.

As a result, people who are new to meditation often find it extremely difficult, with scant returns. Others have written it off as a nice idea, and that it's ultimately a waste of time.

How can a practice that is supposed to be so beneficial, also be so challenging?

Part of the confusion lies in the slew of misconceptions surrounding meditation, such as the notion that your thoughts are the enemy, or that there is no correct way to meditate.

In this TEDx talk, I shed light on what I’ve discovered are the five most common meditation myths that can cause a well-meaning meditation practitioner to discard their daily practice, or worse, to feel that they are incapable of meditating.

Of course, there is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to anything, but there are best practices that can apply to all activities, meditation included.

If you’re having a hard time with meditation, or find it confusing, watch this talk and get some insight into the misconceptions that may be blocking you from experiencing the full benefits of this very simple practice.