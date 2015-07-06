A Guided Meditation To Open Your Sacral Chakra & Harness Your Sensuality

The seven chakras along the spinal column each hold a specific kind of energy, emotion, color and sound. We can use our yoga and meditation practices to keep the energy flowing freely throughout these centers, as they can easily become blocked.

The Second Chakra, known as the Sacral or Svadhisthana Chakra, embraces our right to feel. This chakra sits below the navel, behind the genital region. The element of this chakra is water and the color is orange. Svadhisthana means “one’s own base or center.” This chakra is associated with pleasure, relationships, creativity and emotions. To balance this chakra we must let go of guilt and allow ourselves to feel secure in our relationships, sexuality and creativity.

When this chakra is in harmony we feel more connected to others, maintain good social skills, have a healthier relationship to our sexuality, and are more creative. When this chakra is not balanced we can feel an emotional numbness, stiffness in body and mind, a lack of or uncontrolled sexuality, and an inability to be alone.

Here is a guided meditation that will allow you to focus in on the Sacral Chakra and move toward clearing away any imbalances.