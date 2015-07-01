How To Meditate Anywhere (Even In Crowded, Loud Public Places!)

Light Watkins is a Santa Monica–based meditation practitioner who has been teaching for the past eight years. This week, we’re sharing Watkins’ expert techniques for coping with anxiety and stress. To learn more, check out his mindbodygreen class, Meditation for Anxiety: Guided Sessions to Halt Panic Attacks & Feel Calmer Every Day.

I recently received an email from a meditator in Chicago who was having a hard time finding a suitable meditation spot during work hours. He didn’t want to meditate in a break room, or in a place where someone from work could walk by and see him "sleeping" in the afternoon. He went on to say that the weather in Chicago was not suitable for meditating outside, except on a few occasions.

I live in L.A. where, if worse comes to worse, we can always meditate in our car. But he didn’t have a car. So in response to his email, I decided to conduct an experiment during my recent work trip to New York. I would be there for five days, and I wanted to see if I could find suitable public places to meditate (ideally undisturbed) for 20 minutes.

I asked a few local meditators in NYC where they meditate when they’re on the go, and the most common answers were: