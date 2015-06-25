5 Healthy Desk Snack Ideas (With Recipes!)

Snack cravings can arise while you’re working to meet a deadline or during that mid-morning lull before a lunch meeting. Whenever it hits, the hunger comes on fast and fierce.

While hummus and fresh vegetables or nut butter and fresh fruit make great snacks, these are likely unrealistic options for those of us looking to keep a small stash of "desk snacks" handy in a drawer.

While there are endless shelf-stable snack options, most contain questionable preservatives and lack healthy fats or protein to keep you satisfied. Even though healthier snack options are becoming more widely available, making your own stash of desk snacks is a breeze.

Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas

Chickpeas have fiber and protein — two nutrients that are key to healthy snacking. They work in tandem to provide a feeling of satiety and keep hunger at bay.

Makes 3 servings

Ingredients