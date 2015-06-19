mindbodygreen

A 1-Minute Meditation To Help You Tap Into Creativity

Anthony Schneck
Written by Anthony Schneck
June 19, 2015

Have a long to-do list, but can't seem to cross anything off? Feel a wellspring of creativity inside you, but can't seem to translate it into meaningful work?

Plenty of people have trouble finding and tapping into their true, creative purpose in life. The good news is that there are ways to change your habits to become a person who just gets things done.

In the video below, Jennifer Grace offers a simple, one-minute meditation to help you maximize your innate creative force. Give it a try, and if you're interested in the power of simple practices to help you live the life you've dreamed of, check out Jennifer's full course, The Art Of Making Sh*t Happen.

