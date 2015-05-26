30 Mantras To Cultivate Greater Love For Your Body

So many of us rush through our days completely unaware of what our bodies are trying to tell us, or even how we are feeling emotionally. For a million different reasons, it’s rare that we take deliberate moments throughout the day to check in with ourselves. Instead, our focus tends to revolve frantically around the outside world, fixated on what other people may think about us, what we look like and how we behave. In the process, we often neglect how we want to feel.

We spend too much time picking ourselves apart and tearing others down. Lack of gratitude for our bodies is a chronic epidemic, and body hate seems like the everyday norm.

If we paid more attention to our bodies I truly believe we would be less stressed and more joyful. If you don’t believe me, I encourage you to try out these 30 mantras for the next 30 days….

Each affirmation (and activity accompaniments below) is designed to get you back into your body, live with gratitude for the body you were graciously given, and of course, help you develop greater body awareness. We’ve been conditioned to look outside of ourselves for the answers when 99% of the time, we have the solution.

So how much love and gratitude can you create in the next 30 days? I dare you to find out...

1. My refection does not define my worth.

2. My body and mind create my life together, fulfilling and meaningful.

3. I am strong inside and out, and that's beautiful.

4. I am imperfect and enough. (Thanks Brené Brown).

5. I nourish my body with healthy food and healthy thoughts.

6. I get to do this (whether "this" be a job, motherhood, walking, driving and so on).

7. Every day is a blank page in my unique story.

8. My heart keeps my body and mind alive, and full of love.

9. I can choose to do the things that make me feel good (dancing, skipping, lounging).

10. I honor what every part of my body does for me. (Try doing this while giving yourself a massage!)

11. My body is a gift.

12. What I do in the present moment, every moment, is what matters most.

13. I can make a choice to be generous to myself every day (whether it be resting, making a green smoothie, breathing deeply).

14. I feel really good in this outfit!

15. I am authentic and uniquely me.

16. I am connected directly to the earth.

17. My thoughts have power, and I can be more mindful of what I let them do.

18. When I make positive decisions about what I put in my body, I feel better and reap the benefits.

19. I will live today, every day, like this is the body I will have for the rest of my time on this earth (and this includes the cellulite, stretch marks, extra weight, frizzy hair!).

20. I love how my body works so hard for me, without me even telling it to do so.

21. I deserve to feel happy and great about myself (and more).

23. I can be gentle with myself.

24. I can even compliment myself. A lot!

25. I am worthy of so much more than I sometimes think.

26. Self-care and self-love are opportunities, not obligations.

27. I can listen to my body with an attentive ear.

28. I accept myself, even when it feels hard (and that's OK).

29. My body is mine and mine alone.

30. And my body is capable of anything.

Below are a few body awareness activities to help you on your journey. Each day, for 30 days, try out some of these along with the mantras above.