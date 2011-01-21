Q & A with Dr. Brian Clement of Hippocrates Health Institute

Ready to get your juice on? The Hippocrates Health Institute might be the place for you. Hippocrates has been a leader in natural health since 1956 and some of the biggest names in wellness, like our friends Kris Carr and Brendan Brazier, have been there (in fact, Brendan will be there next Thursday.) I talked with Dr. Brian Clement, who has been the director of HHI since 1980, about sunlight, sugar, five-star foods, and more.

Can you explain the importance of foods with protein/sunlight?

All life comes from the Sun. Foods capturing the highest level of UV rays also have the widest full-spectrum nutrient levels.

What are the three most important foods that are the cornerstone of Hippocrates?

Blue-green and Green algae, sea vegetables, and sprouts including grass are the 3 finest meeting the above mentioned profile.

You rate foods from 1-to-5-stars. Can you give some examples of 5-star and 4-star foods?

5 Star: Algae (blue-green). Algae (green) chlorella. Fruit - tropical (ripe organic) mango, papaya, pineapple, star fruit. Plants - baby (sprouted) buckwheat, sweet potato greens, sunflower, peas, wheatgrass. Sea vegetables - arame, dulse, hijiki, nori, pacific or atlantic kelp. Weeds - edible, chicory, dandelion, purslane. Fruits - succulent (ripe organic, high energy), citrus, kiwi, melons, nectarines, peaches, plums. Olives - ripe (unprocessed). Sprouts - alfalfa, broccoli, chia, clover, garlic, onion, radish.

4 Star: Beans, easy to digest: adzuki sprouts, mung beans, coconut, green-fresh green coconut meat, flowers, edible-chrysanthemum, rose, tiger lily.

Can you talk about the relationship between sugar and our health?

All forms of sugar (glucose, fructose, dextrose, sucrose, etc.) act as fuel to the cells. When too much is consumed, it pours into the blood stream and starts to erode the healthy cells. One must picture what would occur if your 20 gallon auto tank is filled and you decide to pour another 20 gallons onto the seats of your car. More than 3 decades ago, when we discovered the fruit disease connection and moved it from suffering people’s diet, we began to immediately observe expedited recoveries, not only with cancer, but also with microbial, (Viral, bacterial), as well as fungal and yeast disorders.

How much protein do we need? What's your favorite source of protein?

The amount of protein one needs is determined by body weight, activity, and, most important, the type of protein and its capability to be digested. Algae, sprouts, and protein powders like Sun Warrior are at the top of our list.

Any advice for someone who is considering making a serious change in their diet?

If one is sick, they should seriously consider adopting the entire HHI program which has been scientifically developed and applied to hundreds of thousands of people (many whom have recovered from catastrophic disease over the last half century.) If one is healthy and wanting to improve, they can make a sensible plan and go as slow as removing between 5 and 10 percent of harmful lifestyle habits, including diet monthly, until they comfortably reach their goal. Following books like Lifeforce, Superior Health and Longevity, and or Living Food for Optimum Health will be perfect guides for these people.

People come to the HHI Lifechange program for several reasons. Yet, the majorities are here to further discover their own potency and conquer disease, premature aging, and the lethargy that plagues humanity today. Anyone who is serious about renewing their lives, refocusing them, becoming happier and more productive, should consider our proven program.

For more on Dr. Clement and Hippocrates check out Hippocrates.org.