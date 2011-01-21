mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Wellness Trends

Q & A with Dr. Brian Clement of Hippocrates Health Institute

Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO

Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.

Ready to get your juice on? The Hippocrates Health Institute might be the place for you. Hippocrates has been a leader in natural health since 1956 and some of the biggest names in wellness, like our friends Kris Carr and Brendan Brazier, have been there (in fact, Brendan will be there next Thursday.) I talked with Dr. Brian Clement, who has been the director of HHI since 1980, about sunlight, sugar, five-star foods, and more.

Can you explain the importance of foods with protein/sunlight?

All life comes from the Sun. Foods capturing the highest level of UV rays also have the widest full-spectrum nutrient levels.

What are the three most important foods that are the cornerstone of Hippocrates?

Blue-green and Green algae, sea vegetables, and sprouts including grass are the 3 finest meeting the above mentioned profile.

You rate foods from 1-to-5-stars. Can you give some examples of 5-star and 4-star foods?

5 Star: Algae (blue-green). Algae (green) chlorella. Fruit - tropical (ripe organic) mango, papaya, pineapple, star fruit. Plants - baby (sprouted) buckwheat, sweet potato greens, sunflower, peas, wheatgrass. Sea vegetables - arame, dulse, hijiki, nori, pacific or atlantic kelp. Weeds - edible, chicory, dandelion, purslane. Fruits - succulent (ripe organic, high energy), citrus, kiwi, melons, nectarines, peaches, plums. Olives - ripe (unprocessed). Sprouts - alfalfa, broccoli, chia, clover, garlic, onion, radish.

4 Star: Beans, easy to digest: adzuki sprouts, mung beans, coconut, green-fresh green coconut meat, flowers, edible-chrysanthemum, rose, tiger lily.

Can you talk about the relationship between sugar and our health?

All forms of sugar (glucose, fructose, dextrose, sucrose, etc.) act as fuel to the cells. When too much is consumed, it pours into the blood stream and starts to erode the healthy cells. One must picture what would occur if your 20 gallon auto tank is filled and you decide to pour another 20 gallons onto the seats of your car. More than 3 decades ago, when we discovered the fruit disease connection and moved it from suffering people’s diet, we began to immediately observe expedited recoveries, not only with cancer, but also with microbial, (Viral, bacterial), as well as fungal and yeast disorders.

How much protein do we need? What's your favorite source of protein?

The amount of protein one needs is determined by body weight, activity, and, most important, the type of protein and its capability to be digested. Algae, sprouts, and protein powders like Sun Warrior are at the top of our list.

Any advice for someone who is considering making a serious change in their diet?

If one is sick, they should seriously consider adopting the entire HHI program which has been scientifically developed and applied to hundreds of thousands of people (many whom have recovered from catastrophic disease over the last half century.) If one is healthy and wanting to improve, they can make a sensible plan and go as slow as removing between 5 and 10 percent of harmful lifestyle habits, including diet monthly, until they comfortably reach their goal. Following books like Lifeforce, Superior Health and Longevity, and or Living Food for Optimum Health will be perfect guides for these people.

People come to the HHI Lifechange program for several reasons. Yet, the majorities are here to further discover their own potency and conquer disease, premature aging, and the lethargy that plagues humanity today. Anyone who is serious about renewing their lives, refocusing them, becoming happier and more productive, should consider our proven program.

For more on Dr. Clement and Hippocrates check out Hippocrates.org.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-1878/Q-A-with-Dr-Brian-Clement-of-Hippocrates-Health-Institute.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!