4 Reasons To Get Strong (Not Skinny!) For Summer

Memorial Day is right around the corner and that means one thing: summer is almost here. But rather than just trying to lose weight and get skinny for beach season, this summer I’d urge you to focus on getting strong — and healthy instead.

Here are four reasons to get strong (not skinny!) for summer:

1. For a feeling of empowerment.

There’s no doubt about it, getting stronger and feeling like you’re improving and crushing your workouts helps you feel like you can do anything you put your mind to.

Just a few years ago, I rarely exercised and could barely do a single push up, let alone more difficult exercises like pull ups and one legged squats. I felt weak, lost, and hopeless in so many areas of my life. Today, I can bust out pull ups, do handstands and complete 100 burpees in nearly six minutes flat — and I’ve never felt more empowered.

Because the truth is that getting stronger and making improvements in your fitness will more likely than not translate to other areas of your life like career, relationships and overall self-confidence.

2. For increased energy.

Who among us doesn’t want more energy so we can accomplish more during the day, have more fun and go after their dreams on a regular basis? I know I do.

Getting stronger through your workouts and fueling your body the right way send your energy levels through the roof so you’ll be able to accomplish all the awesome things you want to do. On the contrary, losing weight by simply eating less will leave you with lower energy levels (and will probably negatively affect your mood as well).

3. Because muscle burns more calories.

Focusing on building muscle rather than just getting skinny means your body will actually burn more calories, helping you to lose more body fat and get leaner much faster than depriving your body of food. Plus, increased muscle means you can actually eat more without gaining weight — great news for all the food lovers among us!

4. For long-term health.

Putting an emphasis on strong rather than skinny helps to keep your body healthy and fit as you get older so you can still do all your favorite hobbies and activities, and keep up with your kids and grandkids as you age. So make it a goal to build more muscle and get stronger now, and keep your metabolism running high for life!

So, are you ready to get strong? Take part in my free Strong for Summer 5 Day Workout Challenge and boost your strength and confidence before Memorial Day hits.

Photo courtesy of the author