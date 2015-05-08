11 Yoga Poses To Calm Your Mind & Invigorate Your Body

Editor's note: When Miami-based yoga teacher Rina Jakubowicz stopped by mindbodygreen before the start of Yoga Journal LIVE! in NYC, she showed us a few dynamic poses to help us New Yorkers find a bit of bliss amidst the hustle and bustle of the big city.

I designed this energizing "Serenity in the City Sequence" to help you find some peace and calm, even though your body is constantly moving for the duration. We're so accustomed to being on-the-go all day long, but if we can find a way to keep our mind centered throughout these fluctuating actions, then we have conquered a most difficult task!

The trick to not being influenced by the craziness of outside distractions is to keep your focus inward. Fix your attention on something higher, whatever that might mean for you.

My daily affirmation is, “I am the Self,” meaning I am pure consciousness. And so are you! So park your mind there and let your body do the driving. This is how you live a life of serenity!

These yoga poses are about finding peace within the chaotic sequence of life. If you keep your attention turned inward, then your mind will stay serene and stable even when the body becomes challenged.

Warm up with a few rounds of Sun Salutations (Surya Namaskar A) and perform the sequence twice, so that both sides of the body are balanced.