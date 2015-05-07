5 Kid-Friendly Yoga Poses To Help Your Child Sleep

Yoga before bedtime is a miracle in our household!

When our spirited and active preschooler is tired, she doesn’t get lethargic — she gets wired. When she needs an extra dose of calming potion, we practice yoga poses to help release her pent-up energy. It works like a charm. Afterward, my daughter is better able to listen to her bedtime books and willingly hops into bed. Reading and acting out a bedtime yoga book is also a great way for us to bond and breathe together, calming both of us down.

A child’s healthy sleep habits mean less stress at bedtime for everyone, and parents get to sleep through the night, too. Yoga before bedtime is good for the whole family.

To add yoga to your nightly bedtime ritual, start by creating a calm environment. Clean up the space so that there are fewer distractions. Play soothing music, dim the lights, and speak in a calming voice. This helps children relax their minds and bodies.

The five animal yoga poses for kids in this bedtime yoga sequence have especially calming effects. Feel free to add other animals to your family yoga experience, but try to avoid stimulating poses like backbends and warrior poses at bedtime.

Some calming poses include forward bends, restorative poses, gentle twists, and simple inversions. Keep the poses in the sequence linked closely by grouping the standing poses together, and then the seated poses together.

