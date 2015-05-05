4 DIY Conditioners & Masks For Curly Hair

UV rays, wind, ocean water — these are all factors of a healthy, active life that can strip hair of natural oils and moisture, which then leads to tangling, dullness, dryness and accelerated hair damage. That’s why it’s up to you to also keep your hair healthy and happy by making sure you condition and protect your hair on a regular basis.

The ingredients for these awesome oils and conditioners can be found quite easily your local market.

Papaya Hair Mask

This easy-to-make mask is great for deep conditioning and restoring shine. Papaya is famous for its many beauty benefits, including its ability to naturally exfoliate skin, moisturize and revive dull tresses, and even naturally lighten hair! Hello, beach highlights!

Ingredients