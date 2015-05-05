mindbodygreen

4 DIY Conditioners & Masks For Curly Hair

Phoenyx Austin, M.D.
Written by Phoenyx Austin, M.D.
May 5, 2015

UV rays, wind, ocean water — these are all factors of a healthy, active life that can strip hair of natural oils and moisture, which then leads to tangling, dullness, dryness and accelerated hair damage. That’s why it’s up to you to also keep your hair healthy and happy by making sure you condition and protect your hair on a regular basis.

The ingredients for these awesome oils and conditioners can be found quite easily your local market.

Papaya Hair Mask

This easy-to-make mask is great for deep conditioning and restoring shine. Papaya is famous for its many beauty benefits, including its ability to naturally exfoliate skin, moisturize and revive dull tresses, and even naturally lighten hair! Hello, beach highlights!

Ingredients

  • 1/2 ripe papaya, skinned and seeded
  • 1 egg white, beaten
  • 1 tablespoon honey

Preparation + Use

Mix all ingredients in a blender until smooth. Apply the mask to hair and leave on for 20 minutes. Rinse hair thoroughly and style as usual.

Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse

The ideal pH of human hair is around 5, or slightly acidic, but many store-bought haircare products have a pH higher than 7. When you use a more alkaline hair product, it'll cause the hair cuticle (i.e. the protective coating of your hair) to lift. Raised cuticles make hair more tangle- and damage-prone. Fortunately, here's an easy and inexpensive fix!

Ingredients

  • 3 cups water
  • 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

Preparation + UseMix the water and ACV together to create a diluted hair rinse. The acidic pH of apple cider vinegar solution will then help to restore the normal pH of your hair and close your hair cuticles, thus resulting in shinier, smoother and easier to manage hair.

Aloe Vera Rinse

Like apple cider vinegar, aloe vera juice also has an acidic pH and works well at moisturizing and protecting hair. So whenever your hair is feeling particularly parched treat it to a few spritzes of aloe vera juice to refresh and moisturize your curls. End result: More softness, more shine, and very happy hair!

Ingredients

  • 1 aloe vera leaf
  • 1 cup filtered or spring water

Preparation + Use

Cut the aloe gel into large chunks, then blend with water until smooth. Transfer to a clean spray bottle and spritz your hair whenever it feels thirsty.

Coconut Oil Mask

Before heading outdoors for a workout, be sure to smooth a little coconut oil on your hair to keep your hair from baking in the sun and lock in moisture.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil

Preparation + Use

Gently warm the coconut oil between your palms before applying to the ends of your hair. Put your hair up in a bun and proceed about your day. Rinse out in the shower and shampoo as usual.

What are your favorite DIY beauty treatments for curly hair?

