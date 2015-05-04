mindbodygreen

Dismiss

Try These Shiatsu-Inspired Zen Stretches To Balance Your Body (Video)

Anna Brooke
Reiki Master By Anna Brooke

Welcome to learning about the Makko Ho stretches, a series of gentle stretches based in Traditional Chinese Medicine. Introduced to the West by Zen Shiatsu master Shizuto Masunaga, the Makko Ho stretches are designed to both strengthen and improve organ function while opening the meridians, or energy pathways in the body.

Each meridian is connected to an organ and further connected to a particular element, season, color and emotion (to name a few). If practiced regularly, the Makko Hos create supple health and a profound sense of peace and balance throughout the body.

One of the many gifts of the Makko Hos is how they reveal the state of balance and flow in the body. Depending on the degree of ease and flexibility you experience with each stretch, you can learn a lot about your body both structurally and psychologically. For example, if someone has stagnant energy in their liver and gall bladder meridians, the emotion of anger is usually present for them. If someone has been suffering from grief, the lung and large intestine Makko Ho stretch can provide nurturing support for easing their emotional burden.

I learned these stretches when I became a teacher of Wu Tao, a form of dance therapy. Wu Tao Dance is a powerful modality that balances your vital life energy (aka Qi), using originally composed music and meditative dance movement. Also rooted in Traditional Chinese Medicine, Wu Tao Dance restores balance and health physically, emotionally and spiritually.

Every Wu Tao Dance class begins with the Makko Ho stretches to warm and open up the body as we prepare to dance. These stretches, along with a self-Shiatsu routine and meditation can provide you with an integrative, oasis-like moment of calm and peace in your body. Sometimes the most subtle work resounds the most profoundly.

I encourage you to try the stretches as you watch the video. Feel free to pause the video and spend some time in each stretch, staying centered in your breath. Please do not force anything as this can do more harm than good.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Anna Brooke
Anna Brooke Reiki Master
Anna Brooke is a Reiki Master and the first licensed Wu Tao Dance instructor in the USA and teaches regular weekly classes and specialty workshops at Shambhala Yoga & Dance in...

More On This Topic

Routines

These 4 Barre Exercises Can Help You Avoid Injury & Improve Balance

Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
These 4 Barre Exercises Can Help You Avoid Injury & Improve Balance
Routines

Want To Improve Your Flexibility? Try These 5 Simple Barre Exercises

Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
Want To Improve Your Flexibility? Try These 5 Simple Barre Exercises
$99.99

Dance Workouts To Boost Happiness

With Simone De La Rue
Dance Workouts To Boost Happiness
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-18545/try-these-shiatsuinspired-zen-stretches-to-balance-your-body-video.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!