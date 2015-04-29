Love Chocolate & Coffee? You'll Adore These Vegan Truffles

I love coffee and am totally obsessed with chocolate. I mean, who really isn’t? So, I thought to myself, why not combine the two and really wake up my taste buds?!

Raw cacao coffee truffles are a delicious snack to have on hand when you need an energy boost, pre- or post-workout or in the middle of the afternoon. They are 100% guilt-free, vegan and gluten free, made of all-natural, plant-based ingredients that you can easily find in your local health food store.

Feel free to experiment using your favorite healthy sweetener, although my advice is to stick with a liquid one since it makes it easier on your food processor or blender when mixing the ingredients together. Raw honey, molasses or maple syrup work great.

Now strap on an apron and let’s go have fun!

Raw Cacao Coffee Truffles