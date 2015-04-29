mindbodygreen

Love Chocolate & Coffee? You'll Adore These Vegan Truffles

Sylvia Alakusheva
Written by Sylvia Alakusheva
April 29, 2015

I love coffee and am totally obsessed with chocolate. I mean, who really isn’t? So, I thought to myself, why not combine the two and really wake up my taste buds?!

Raw cacao coffee truffles are a delicious snack to have on hand when you need an energy boost, pre- or post-workout or in the middle of the afternoon. They are 100% guilt-free, vegan and gluten free, made of all-natural, plant-based ingredients that you can easily find in your local health food store.

Feel free to experiment using your favorite healthy sweetener, although my advice is to stick with a liquid one since it makes it easier on your food processor or blender when mixing the ingredients together. Raw honey, molasses or maple syrup work great.

Now strap on an apron and let’s go have fun!

Raw Cacao Coffee Truffles

Ingredients

  • 1 cup raw cashews
  • 1/3 cup raw cacao nibs
  • 1 teaspoon coffee (ground coffee beans or extract)
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)
  • ½ teaspoon maca powder (optional, but highly recommended. It adds great flavor and nutrition to this recipe)
  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds for added protein and omega-3s
  • ¼ cup blackstrap molasses, maple syrup or raw honey

Preparation

1. Blend all ingredients in a food processor or blender until crumbly dough starts to form (about 5 min).

2. Scoop a teaspoon and form a 2” ball with your hands. Roll in leftover cacao nibs for garnish. If you prefer, you can use unsweetened coconut flakes instead.

3. Refrigerate the truffles for a few minutes to allow them to harden. Store in the fridge if not consuming right away.

Photo courtesy of the author

Sylvia Alakusheva
Sylvia is a wellness and nutrition coach who teaches professional women how to find time in their busy schedules for self-care and healthy nourishment so they can be radiant, confident...

