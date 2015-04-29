8 Foods To Avoid If You're Trying To Eat Healthy + 12 Foods To Buy Instead

With my kitchen detox, these scenarios just won't happen. Let's get the foundations right and get rid of the junk to allow for a smoother transition as you build on ONE thing to change over time.

Now, I’m very strict that you throw away ALL the junk — not keep a few cookies in case of emergencies or worry about the waste. Yes, it's wasteful to throw away food but you are not a human dustbin, so fill your bin with this junk and not your body. Make a decision about what’s more important — wasting food or wasting your health.

If you have these foods in the house you will eat them eventually, usually when you are tired or stressed. Once you've completed my kitchen detox, you won't waste food again because everything you will buy you will use.

Here's what needs to go:

1. Breakfast cereals

These are processed packets of sugar and preservatives with added-in nutrients. (Because they are so lacking in nutrients, the manufacturers need to add some!) A bowl of cereal is just a bowl of sugary nothingness and is the worst way to start your day.