mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Friendships
|
Personal Story

What I Learned From A Falling Out With Friends

Judy Tsuei
mbg Contributor By Judy Tsuei
mbg Contributor
Judy Tsuei is a modern mystic storyteller based in Oceanside, California who uses the power of writing to manifest your limitless life. She has a bachelor's in both english and mass communication from UC Berkeley and has been featured in BBC Travel, Gaiam, Longreads, and many podcasts.

There’s a hashtag I use on my Instagram posts — “#yogaoffthemat” — that categorizes certain kinds of experiences I have — those where I genuinely feel like I’m enacting my practice outside the four corners of the sticky mat. Just as in therapy, I learned that the real work of yoga begins when you leave the safety of the studio, and see how your practice influences you in the world.

Out there, in the throes of everyday life, can you still hold onto the core essence of who you are and want to be? Can you adhere to your principles when everything seems be challenged? Can you find inner peace when your surroundings are in chaos? What do you do with anger? In other words, how can you really learn to practice yoga off the mat?

Recently, I’ve found myself deeply challenged by these questions. Surprisingly, it took one hell of a fight, one in which I was brought to the brink of my anger-potential, to explore my capacity for kindness and forgiveness.

But first, a little background: my husband and I live in an amazing house on Kauai, where we sublease a bedroom to two of our friends (a couple). Months ago when I was still pregnant at the time, we made an oral agreement to revisit the living arrangement once the baby was born. The couple readily agreed.

Fast-forward four months: my husband and I realized that our shared home situation was no longer working. So we asked our friends to move out, providing them ample time to find a new place. While the initial conversation went well, things quickly devolved into accusations, and inaccurately-remembered conversations. So we updated our request with a firm move-out date, to which they went to the landlord without our knowing. They found a loophole in landlord-tenant rights on the island, and received another 45 days in the house.

I was livid. I called a lawyer, the island’s rental hotline, realtor friends, but every approach I took to figure out a solution continued to result in a dead end. It wasn’t a clear-cut case and while we could indeed fight to be in the right, the energy it would require would likely outlast the 45 days.

As a new mother, I wanted first and foremost to protect my new baby and my family, but I suddenly felt myself consumed by anger. Yet I could also see that my anger was only causing me further stress, so much so that I actually became physically ill — and subsequently, so did my newborn baby. At that point, I realized my anger was no longer worth it. I called my friend and life coach for much-needed perspective.

My friend advised me that everything in life can be thought of either as an act of love or a call for love. As a yoga teacher who’s devoted over a decade of self-study, this resonated with me. I’d been surprised at how nasty I wanted to become, especially considering that my resentment wasn’t teaching my friend anything. It was only causing more pain within me.

Of course, anger is not something to be avoided. It can serve as a catalyst for change. Anger can invite us to approach a problem head-on and solve it. So I observed my anger, but I also didn’t let it control me. And in order to stand in integrity, I did what I knew how to do: forgiveness practices, meditation, visualizations. At the same time, I also let my friends know — transparently and firmly — how they had overstepped healthy boundaries, and that there were consequences to their actions. In short, I wanted nothing more to do with them.

Yet when my friend told me to consider the gift in all this, my body softened. I realized that one day, my daughter may do something I disapprove on. It will be her life. She’ll have to learn things on her own. I won’t be able to control everything no matter how much I’ll want to.

I believe “life lessons” like these appear when we’re ready for them — even if it doesn’t feel like it. Some of our greatest growth opportunities come from the heartiest challenges, as long as we show up enough to break old patterns and shift ways of being. While the path toward becoming more enlightened version of who we currently are isn’t always pretty on the surface, it's a deeply beautiful process.

So what’s your latest #yogaoffthemat experience?

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Judy Tsuei
Judy Tsuei mbg Contributor
Judy Tsuei is a modern mystic storyteller based in Oceanside, California who uses the power of writing to help people manifest their limitless life. She has a bachelor's in both english...

More On This Topic

Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
$149.99

A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing

With Dr. Lissa Rankin
A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-18332/what-i-learned-from-a-falling-out-with-friends.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!