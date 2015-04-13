mindbodygreen

Why Meditation Is Just Like Solving A Rubik's Cube (Video)

Light Watkins
April 13, 2015

A few years ago, as a personal challenge, I taught myself how to solve a Rubik's Cube. While observing the process from the point of view of a meditation teacher, I had an epiphany: the standard algorithm for solving the cube is eerily similar to the way meditation works to help eliminate stress-induced imbalances from the body.

First, we have to understand that the foundation for balance in the body is rest. Quality rest can override the fight-or-flight response system and restore the body back to equilibrium. With consistency and practice, meditation has a long-standing reputation for leaving the human nervous system less stressed and more rested. By far, the most common benefit my students report after meditation is better sleep.

According to research, most people are severely sleep deprived. This may be the culprit for other long-term health imbalances such as weight gain, high blood pressure and even low sex drive. Many of my meditation students also experience a reduction in anxiety, a decrease in allergies and of course, an increase in overall happiness. And just like a Rubik's Cube, that's when it all starts to come together ...

To a skeptic, the many benefits of meditation may sound too good to be true. But as anyone with a daily meditation practice knows, meditation has dramatic effects on the mind, body and spirit.

I got so excited by discovering this correlation between solving the Rubik’s Cube and meditation, that I made this short video to illustrate exactly how it works. Watch it to see what I mean, and please let me know about any health changes you've experienced as a result of meditation in the comments below.

Latest Articles

